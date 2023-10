SWAP SHOP WEDNESDAY

1. Looking for a man’s 26″ single speed bicycle gloss red ( not flat red paint) with chrome handlebars and fenders in very good condition to buy text or call

757 710 6679

2. I need someone to build a small deck and a wheeL chaIre ramp need to be licensed and insured call 757 665 4862

3. Electric Bike for Sale like new for $800, orginial sells for $1,500.

More bikes. Call for more information 757-414-1393

4. 708 549 9875

Items

1. Freezer. 2. Recliner, like new.. 3. Air Fryer

5, ALUMINUM CRUTCHES… ROOM HEATER… BASEBALL MEMORABILIA 747-414-0429

6. COMMERCIAL FISHING BOAT.. READY TO GO .. NETS, ANCHORS INCLUDED CALL ERIC AT 757-894-5545

7. LF A HONDA OR OTHER RELIABLE VEHICLE..757-815-1828

8. FREE WALNUTS IN THE PARKSLEY AREA… CALL BUILL TAYLOR AT 757-665-6565

9. COLES CAST IRON WOOD STOVE.. PERFECT COND.. HARDLY USED..$300 OBO

CAN COME BY AND LOOK AT IT…3 LARGE BOXES OF PIANO CLASSICAL MUSIC.. HUNDREDS OF BOOKS…300 PIECES.. $75..9 BOARD GAMES.. ALL MONOPLY AND ONE BATTLESHIP PERFECT… $70 FOR ALL.. 757-709-4297.. 4120 MAIN ST EXMORE..

10. METASA FINE CHINA DINNER SET FOR 4..WITH CREAMER AND SUGAR $25..COACH POCKETBOOK.. BLACK LEATHER.. MED SIZE..$60.. WHITE SOUP TUREEN WITH LADLES $20.. 757-442-2203 CAN SEND PIX..

11. LF OUTSIDE DOG KENNEL… 414-3227…

12. 8 FT POOL TABLE LIKE NEW.. MOVING.. FREE…757-710-4987

13. LF SOMEONE WHO CAN DO FLOOR WORK.. NAMED KEVIN 710-9576

14. 2006 SATURN 694-5996

15. LF A LONGEBERGER MIXING BOWL.. SAND COLORED WITH BLUE MARKINGS ON OUTSIDE 894-8118 10 INCHES,.

16. FRONT LOAD AMANA WASHER… $150 OBO..757-710-2231

17. SAND BLASTER LIKE NEW.. $200 OBO.. VANITY WITH MIRROR.. NOT THE SINK KIND… $150..ELECTRIC GRILL NEW IN BOX 3 IN 1..$150 443 880-1331

18. FULL SIZED 3/4 TON CHEVY PICKUP LOTS OF NEW PARTS…4WD AUTOMATIC..$3900 9B9 302-519-1311

19. FREE ENG BULLDOG LOOKING FOR-607-6112

20. SCAFFOLDING 10 SECTIONS OF 5 FT .$100 0B0.. TREE STANDS.. DIFFERENT KINDS FOR DEER HUNTING BRICK AND PATIO STONE 410-430-7552

21. 2 BEDROOM MOBILE HOME 709-9255