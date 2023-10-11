SWAP SHOP WEDNESDAY

1. 17574427183

a bag of women’s clothes, size large and X-large. Excellent condition, some still have tags on them. A total of 45 items for $35.00

2. Blackstone griddle, 4 burner, 2 covers one canvas, one metal. Used less than 5 times. $300 cash only. 1-757-678-3226

3. 2006 SATERN ION 126 K MIS $3000 OBO 709-0848

4. For Sale 2 brand new 8000 btu energy efficient window air conditioners. Still n the boxes. $200 each.

For Sale large band saw $150obo

Call anytime 757-710-8606

5. 17085499875

Items

Chest freezer $50.00. Recliner $50 Power XL air fryer $20. 708 549 9875

6. 757-710=-5238 16 FT HD 3 AXLE TRAILER.. DROP GATE.. $2500..

7. 1757-710-0132

Blue mason jars

1000 piece puzzles

Gold colored dessert stands

8. 2001 dodge high top conversation van 184k runs and drives has some rust on it selling as- is 2000 or best offer can send pics. f/s 2009 john Deere z425 zero turn in good condition can be tested before buying 1500 free computer desk black also free full mattress and box spring and frame. can send pics 609 780 4960

9. LF FREE ENGLISH BULLDOG 607-6412

10. 609 817 3310

f/s dinning room table with 6 leather chairs in good condition chairs need covers from cats but still usable can send pics marble top heavy table 200 bo 7573025082 f/s outside patio glass top table set with 6 chairs 100. can send pics

11. WANTS TO RENT.. MARYLAND 2 BDROOM TRAILER WILL PAY $800 410-422-8973

12. AMERICAN BLADE CO. HD DISC BREAKS… 38 PLASTIC FLOATS 5 ALL FIBRGLASS FLOATS 410-968-2045

13.LF Cheap Dewalt 20 volt cordless tools. Especially Sawzall and nailer/stapler.

757-710-1239

Leave a message if no answer.

14. SET OF 22 INCH RIMS.. WITH TIRES $250 OBO 894-8672

15. 2002 GMC SIERRA PICKUP 4WD 270K MILES.. 804-832-5008

16. need someone to fix push mower small black toolbox for small pickup folk guitar with case 100 anyone has a puppy ready let me know call 709-0923

17 2 BEDROOM MOBILE HOME FOR SALE 709-9255