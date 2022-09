1. I have for sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287

2. LF A three bedroom home in Accomack County 757-894-9591

3. Hello I am still looking for any fishing boats or fishing men catching swelling toads or spots. If so I would like to buy some. Near cape charles. 757-350-0507 thank you.

4. LF UPRIGHT EXERCISE BIKE… IN UPPER ACCOMACK CO AREA… 710-6779

5. 11 SCATTER RUGS A STANLEY POWER STATION.$25 hUNTING GEAR,, PANTS BOOTS AND BLACK POWDER GEAR 442-5513

6. MOPED.. $200… 4 17 INCH RIMS FOR F-150 $250… COUCH FREE NEEDS A GOOD HOME…757-350-1867

7. 4 TIRES 225-60-R20 TWO TIRES $25 EA… 195-65-R15 NEW..$20 EACH.. 757-710-3262

8. 1969 VW CONVERTIBLE BEETLE NOT RUNNING 1970 KARMAN GIA CONVERTIBLE..757-894-2397

9. BABY BED… SIMPLICITY.. CONVERT TO A YOUTH DAY BED WITH MATRESS, DRAWER VGC $60…824-5163

10. NEW DRUM SET SPL 5 PC METALIC BLACK.. $350 FIRM WITH SYMBOLS… SKILL 10 INCH TABLE SAW $50…IVANEZ 5 STRING BASS GUITAR WITH PEAVY AMP $150 .. 757-710-1490..

11. CARDS.. SPORTS CARDS… BASEBALL FOOTBALL BASKET… SHAQUILLE ONEIL.. AROD ROOKIE CARDS.. ETS… MAGIC CARDS BLACK LOTUS AND ANCESTERAL RECALL.. WILL DEAL… JOHN 757-710-5507