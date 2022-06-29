1. 2015 Winnebago 21foot travel trailer. (2101DS). New mattress, key pad entry, new screen in door, never used stove. Air conditioner and refrigerator and hot water heater works. Does need a good polish and have a cover on couch. Selling because of health reasons. Asking $7000 or best offer

757-787-7087

2. CAMP CHEF flat top grill,

Model FTG600-2, 4-burner,

regular BBQ grill under the

flat top. Comes with original

manual and several new BBQ tools.

(Cost new was $550.) With Blue

Rhino full propane tank for $125.

703-501-1213

3. looking for used rear riding snapper lawn mower in good running condition to buy. 1 757 787 7080

4. 2005 Yamaha Zuma 50 Two stroke scooter.Good shape, good tires. Needs engine work. 250.00. 757-709-9612

5. LF gasoline power washer like new $85 obo…lf used work truck at a reasonable price..could need work… 302-519-1311

6. pocketbooks… $7 and $5 757-414-3755

7. 757-709-8480 3 pt hitch rototiller..6 ft wide $2000 gear driven…

8. 2 ac of land surveyed with well & septic permits paid for…2 pee vee professional speakers and a pee vee amp… 757-993-0036

9. kitchen table set ..$400…757-709-1522

10. 2007 honda accord… fully loaded gc $6980 757-787-8455

11. 2012 Chevy Malibu..rims and tires for a Chevy 16 inch ..6 lugs… 757-331-1911

12. 757-710-5238 24000 btu air conditioner clean $125. Acre plus of land on Turkey run road..$29,000 ready for a house or double wide; temporary electrical set up service…breaker box etc… $235 firm

13. 23 ft wellcraft boaty new motor under warranty 1993 anniversary corvette convertible 45 k miles..snapper riding mower…804-436-7350

14. 757-710-4630 2 flat screen tvs gc… 32 inch..

15. lf 2 bedroom trailer or house to rent in maryland by the fall $700-$800 month… 94 plymouth voyager 410-422-8973

16. 12000 btu ac.. new.. collectible sports cards 757-598-0277

17. 2000 Mustang convertible 5 speed $4500 generator in box for big house $700 2 stihl weed eaters $75…757-777-2596

18. 8 ft pool table $300 with cover sticks and balls, 442-4333

19. LF SOMEONE TO STUMP GRIND… PINE IN PARKSLEY AREA…757-894-6335

20.