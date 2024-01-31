SWAP SHOP WEDNESDAY 01-31

January 31, 2024
 |
SwapShop
Swap Shop Logo

1. 24′ Pontoon boat for sale with a 2021 Suzuki 115hp with 70 hours and a 2021 Load Rite aluminum dual axle trailer with surge brakes. Seats in very good condition. $17,000 obo. Call or text 757-815-1634  Cooper Adventurer tires for sale.

2. 4  265/70R17 tires mounted on Craiger Soft 8 wheels. Wheels and tires have only 6,000 miles since new. Lug pattern is Dodge 5 by 5.5. A steal at $600. 757-710-1239, please leave a message if no answer.

3.  Gas fireplace that heats 1500 square foot $150 and hutch $50    DeWalt scroll saw $200   757-678-6465

4.  Two Win-Holt stainless steel 8 rack professional bread carts. Good condition.
$150 a piece. Call 757 375-0451.

5.  Chest freezer 50.00, recliner 40.00 708-549-9875

6.  Sell me your Records. Looking for ROCK SOUL BLUES & JAZZ. Call me at 757 409 3367

7. For those home beer brewers I have lots of beer brewing equipment to sell. Call 757-678-7258

8. 2008 chevy equinox 3.4 v6 automatic Awd runs and drives been sitting for while has a whining noise either from transmission or wheel bearing trans has been serviced selling as-is where is $1200.00  609 780 4960

Atlantic Animal Hospital

9. A grow tent (2×5), led light, and air flow system.
$300
I live in wachapreague   757-408-1912

10. F/S: small boat trailer with new wiring and lights. Road ready. good condition but NO TITLE. $300 OBO
Empire LP gas Wall Heater 5 brick type ventless with blower fan and valve. Good condition. $175 firm
Parksley area
Pictures upon request
757-232-3612

11. 2 NEW SPACE HEATERS  ASTRONOMICALS…. REASONABLE PRICE  787-0098

12. STORM DOORS AND WINDOWS  815-1597

Pep Up

13.  DEHUMIDIFIER LN  $125.. LIFT RECLINER  LN..$300… LOVE SEAT AND COUCH VICTORIAN..$4000 NEW GC NOW $600..TAN.. 443-880-1331

14.  LF A SMALL DOG, PICKEESE, YORKIE OR CHIHUA  824-5863

15. LF A 4 BEDROOM HOUSE IN UPPER ACCOMACK COUNTY  757 990-5135

16.  LF 25 FT OF SNOW FENCING   36 INCHES TALL.. 710-8893

Beach Music Show WESR Programming

17. HD TRAILER..710-5238   20 FT 3AXLE.. GOOD TIRES  VA TITLE.  $3500..GOOD FOR EQUIPMENT..

18. LF 12 OR 14 INCH CULVERT PIPE..15 FT.. 757-710 5451

19. 757-709-4156   17 INCH TIRES WITH RIMS.. $30 .

 

 

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

January 31, 2024, 3:09 pm
Overcast clouds
N
Overcast clouds
45°F
7 mph
Apparent: 41°F
Pressure: 1017 mb
Humidity: 73%
Winds: 7 mph N
Windgusts: 18 mph
UV-Index: 0.79
Sunrise: 7:07 am
Sunset: 5:24 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

Coldwell Banker Harbour Realty

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Pep Up
Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber