1. House for Sale : Nassawadox area. 3 bedroom, 1 bath, kitchen w/ kitchenette, large living room / dinning room area, enclosed front porch, 2 storage sheds, partial walk-in cellar, quiet neighborhood, 2/3 acre . 1 mile to Rt 13.

Please TEXT “HOUSE” to 757 710 1778.

2.Looking for a running or not Honda 3 Wheeler. 442 4605

3. Hunter ceiling fan with light and remote $25. 757-695-0402

4. one, Orange Tiger male kitten – Gold eye color

one, Multi-colored female calico

both 6 months, fixed, 1st year rabies shot, 1st worming

Very sweet personalities, eat well.

trusting enough to be held on their back, in your arms.

Will make good house cats or inside/outside cats.

Please Text “KITTEN” to 757 710 1778

5. 709-7659 lf a 2 bedroom house trailer..painter to parksley… free tvs..work..

6. Brown love seat exc no pets no smoking..$75 05 CRV Honda..$2800 obo… o2 Ford expolrer needs fuel pump $750obo 709-4318

7. lf apartment or trailer for rent… 894-6619

9. Salt treated lumber… pick up old appliances. 678-2566

10. scoby ducks will discuss price 709-9997

11. 2018 SAMSUNG WASHER $200 990-9408

.