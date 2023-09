SWAP SHOP WED 9-20

1. Blonde three month old kittens need a loving home. Please open your heart.757 787 7351

2. LF aluminum tool box for a full size truck 757-695-0402

3. 40+ White Vinyl 5/8″ F channel 2$ a piece, assorted undersill trims various colors, and a few boxes vinyl siding various colors. call for more details.443 754 5596

5. Looking for a PS4 or PS5 w/ games, a dining set that can seat up to 4 people, and floor lamps for living room and/or bedroom

Leave message or text at (757)234-3591

6. SAWYER 22 MAGNUM REVOLVER COMES WITH SECOND CYLINDAR.. ALS A rUGAR 1022 WITH A 30 ROUND CLIP AND SCOPE $550 FOR BOTH.. 894-4949

7. 14 FT BOAT MOTOR AND TRAILER 40 H JOHNSON $3200 787-3070

8. 2 SETS OF GOLF CLUBS…EVERYTHING INCLUDED $50 EA.. CONTAINER OF WOMANS JEANS SIZD 12-14…710-3285

9. MOBILE HOME 2 BDROOMS… LOOKINB VOF SOMEONE TO MOVE A MOBLIE HOME 8 MILES..757-894-2176

10. 709-8480 LF A BUSH HOG 3 PT HITCH 5 FT OR LARGER REASL PRICE..

11. 3 PT HITCH FINISHING MOWER $700 EGGS FOR SALE 30 FOR $10.. ROOSTERS AND HENS FOR SALE 894-9719

12. NEW LOW PROFILE 22.5 TRACTOR TRAILER TIRES ALSO CHROME RIMS..757=894-6252

13.LF RENT TO BUY.. NEAR SALISBURY.. TRAILER OR HOUSE.. 2 BEDROOM 410-422-8973

14. FULL SIZE FACTORY LADDER RACK FOR 8 FT. BED PICKUP..845-464-9465

15. HOUSEWARES..REASONABLY PRICES.. IRON FRY PANS.. GLASSES ETC.. 2 5 DR DRESSERS $40 EACH..410-251-9040

16.757 528-6415 ENTERTAINMENT CENTER $200 RETAIL NEW IN BOX $85..

17. 710-5238 5 TON HUDSON HD EQUIPMENT TRAILER 3 AXLES GOOD TIRES GATES ADJUST HD.. $3200…10 ANCHORS AND STRAPS FOR MOBILE HOMES NEW IN BOX..$150… SET OF CONCRETE STEPS 5 STEPS WITH FLAT LANDING ON TOP $200..

18. 21 CU FT REFRIGERATOR WHIRLPOOL AND MICROWAVE $250…785-706-3662

19. 2 ACRES OF LAND.. UNDERGROUD ELECT.. WELL AND SEPTIC PERMIT..OUTSIDE OF LEEMONT.. CALL 665-5133 ASK FOR JAY FLOYD..ROOM 1A