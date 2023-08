SWAP SHOP WED 8/23

1. fresh figs $4.00 a quart in a basket, local honey $12.00 a one lb. jar Onancock 757-787-8605

2. 1 gal. oyster can Quinby Brand Have some neat old bottles and over a 100 telephone insulators Looking to purchase a nice pistol 38 357 44 or 45 caliberr 1757 387 7506.

3. I have a collection of antique bronze and brass door knobs, most engraved, about 24 in total. Call, I’ll send you photos. Price range $ 25 to $ 30 each.

4. Will remove any and all metal, appliances, playground stuff, lawn mowers, cutters, if it’s metal he will take it away! 757-894-8518

5. TRAIN SET HAWTHORNE VILLAGE; COBRA CAM 89 CB RADIO BEER SIGNS GOOD FOR A MAN CAVE…757-414-0429

6. 1999 TOYOTA AVALON IN GOOD RUNNING CONDITION.. NEEDS REAR BREAKS… $500 757-999-7720.

7. LF WORK TRUCK.. CHEAP COULD NEED WORK… 302-519-1312

8/ FRIGIFAIRE AC 21000 BTU EXC..$80 410-422-4350

9. WASHER AND DRYER $125 710-9131

10. 2 10 MO OLD PIT BULLSS FREE TO A GOOD HOME 757-350-9930

11. LF HOMING PIDGEONS…757 787-7135

12. UTILITY TRAILER CLEAR TITLE $400.. QUAY MOTORCYCLE 200 ON AND OFF ROAD… $1800 LESS THAN 4 HRS.. COLEMAN GENERATOR 10 HP BRIGGS 5500 $180 PULL START. 894-5713..

13. 24 FT.. ALUMINUM LADDER $50 3/8 CRAFTSMAN TOOLS.. AND OTHER USED TOOLS….665-4581

14. 4 60 INCH TIRES FOR AN F 250 8 LUG.. 2 ON RIMS AND 2 UNMOUNTED FREE…105..PLASTIC GOOSE DECOYS.. FIELD AND FLOATERS … MOSTLY FIELD $200

SEA DUCK RIG $100 442-6669

15. LF A STIHL STRING TRIMMER FS 90..442-2465

16. 757-694-8324 LF SOMEONE TO FIX KEROSENE HEATERS… SOMEONE TO WIRE A SHED MUST HAVE LICENSE..

17. SMALL STEREO SYSTEM.. $30..694-7267.. $30 WITH SPEAKERS AND CD..

18. LF SOMEBODY THAT ACCEPST SECTION 8 NEEDS PLACE TO STAY IN ACCOMACK CO…757-709-4685

19. LF 3 PT HITCH FERTILIZER SPREADER FOR SMALL TRACTOR 894-3404…

20. AMERICAN STANDARD WALK IN SIT DOWN BATHTUB WITH SHOWER GC.. $500 EXMORE 315-240-6899