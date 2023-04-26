1. Looking for a used boat trailer for a 15-ft boat, in good condition 804 921 5549

2. Looking someone to cut my yard.. in the Parksley area

757 505 9089

3.LF- I’m looking for small OLD bottles ( 2 to 6 inches tall) Willing to buy your entire collection.

757 999 1664

4. For Sale: Colonial Style home, 2 Bed 2 Bath located in Hallwood on Lankford Highway. If interested pls call after 5pm 757-710-0729

5.X box one and racing simulation wheel and pedals. free just call

757 387 2711

6. For sale 1998 Mercury Grand Marquis..one owner..non smoker..great shape..$4000.00.. call 410 430 7128..thank you..

7 am looking for a 1-2 bedroom must be Section 8 approved ASAP by May 10 Or Something no more then $700 my number is 757 709 2549 Thank you

8. 2002 ISUZU RODEO 3.2 V6 RUNS AND DRIVES NEEDS WORK HAS A LITTLE COOOLANT LEAK FROM A HOSE UNDER INTAKE MAINFOLD WILL CONSIDER TRADES 850.B.O 609 780 4960

9. 2005 YUKON XL BLACK WITH CHROME WHEELS $2500 387-7438

10. 3 DOGS THAT NEED TO RE HOME… MOVING.. SABLE GERMAN SHEPARD BEAUTIFUL DOG… ROTWEILER LAB FEMALE.. AMERICAN PIT BULL TERRIER… 757-710-5507

11. 757-442-3056 12 IN 1 GAME TABLE FOR CHILDREN 7-13 AIR HOCKY, POOL, FOOSBALL.. OTHER GAMES…$50..

12. FRONT LOAD KENMORE WASHER..757-709-1522

13. RUNNING BOARDS FOR FORD F 150 PICKUP 387-2044

14. EXERCISE BIKE…GOOD CONDITION.. COMPUTER.. ETC.. PERFECT COND.. $25.. 2 ANIMAL CAGES.. SMALL DOGS OR CAT..$10 EA.. BLACK AND WHITE TV.. $5.. 757-990-5262

15. 43 INCH TV NEW $140 709-1139

16. LF A MALE ROTWEILLER FULL BRED.. LESS THAN A YEAR OLD IF POSSIBLE 678-3840

17. LF A ONE OR TWO UNIT SECTION 8 APPROVED 757-50

18. BUTCHER BLOCK..FROM A STORE IN DAUGHERTY 24 BY 24 23 INCHES TALL $400 VERY HEAVY…757-710-1262

19.LF COUPLE OF IGLOO SHAPED DOG HOUSES…HARD PLASTIC.. 2 OR 3

ALSO LF WOODEN DOG HOUSES IF AVAILABLE.. 757-694-5028 LV MSG OR TEXT…

20. X BOX 360 GAMES..3 GAMES.. NEED FOR SPEED, BASEBALL… $20 FOR EACH ONE… 757-364-9073