SWAP SHOP WED 2-21

1. Looking for someone to flush out cast iron radiators in an old house to improve the heating capacity of each. In Onancock Call Ed 703 282 2135 after 2 or leave message anytime earlier. Will call back.

2. 757 694 5669

Amps and guitars and pedals for sale. All must be sold.

3. 757 894 7226

Gray sectional with white faux fur pillows $200.00

4. I have 1Male and two females German Sheperds for sale they are full breed ,will be ready for new home on 3/4/2024 the price is $600.00 they are not registered but if registered price will be $1200.00 they will have first shots Mother Father is on premises. THANK YOU PHONE NUMBER 757-350-5428

5. Looking for a good running Snapper riding mower not needing any repairs at a reasonable price

757 710 6779

6.757 894 9230

BEAUTIFUL 12 GAUGE DOUBLE BARREL,MADE IN SPAIN,WOOD AND BLUING PERFECT,PORTED BARRELS.$650.00/OBO

WINCHESTER MODEL 12 PUMP SHOTGUN 12 GAUGE EXCELLENT +SHAPE.$575.00/OBO

WINCHESTER MODEL 1890 PUMP,CHAMBERED FOR 22 LONG AND 22 SHORT,HEXAGONAL HEAVY BARREL,RARE GUN,WILL NOT FIND A BETTER EXAMPLE $1600/OBO

7. INVERTER TABLE.. NEW $169… WILL TAKE $100 443-614-7791

8. 2 SPACE HEATERS… ONE NEW AND ONE USED FOR A MONTH.. WORK WELL

757-919-0098

9. F 150 TOOL BOX..STAINLESS STEEL. HOUSE FOR RENT IN EXMORE $800 MONTH… 757-678-2923

10. UTILITY TRAILER $500 OBO.. AFTER 7 757-854-8646

11. 2000 MERC MARQUIS 97K ORIGINAL MILES 757-710-0810

12. TWO POWER RANGER POSTERS… ONE GROUP ONE JASON CALL FOR PRICE.. RAMO FRISBIES.. 757-387-0491

13. 2001 MAZDA PICKUP EXC AUTO LOADED 230K MIS $6500 443-735-6078

14. FULL SIZE CHINA CABINET… DOUBLE FUTON GC.. 2 SMALL MATCHING CHAIRS.. GOOD PRICES…757-705-2500

15. BIG TV CABINET… VANITY WITH MIRRORS AND DRWERS… BAR SET WITH 2 STOOLS AND ACCESSORIES 757-894-2045

16. ANTIQUE BUREAU WITH MATCHING DRESSER AND MIRROR; GC.. ALSO ANTIQUE ROCKING CHAIR. 709-8484

17. PHILLIPS 55 INCH COLOR TV.. NEEDS REMOTE $160 694-1046

18. 2002 MERC COUGAR 189K MIS RUNS AND DRIVES GOOD $1500 0B0.. 410-968-2045

19. LF A PRIVATE CAREGIVER FOR NIGHT.. MONDAY,WEDNESDAY AND FRIDAY AND EVERY OTHER WEEKEING 7P-10P CALL ONLY IF INTERESTED… AFTER 4 P.M. 757-710-3300.

20. I am looking for a kitchen cabinet or freestanding cabinet 4-5 ft long, in good condition.

Please text or call 307-277-2451

21. 709-8480 LF OLD FARM TRACTORS..RUNNING OR NOT… LF 1976 CHEVY NOVA..