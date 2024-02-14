SWAP SHOP WED 2-14

February 14, 2024
  1. I have a 55-gallon and 36-gallon fish tanks for sale. Both are in great shape, and come with stands, also in great condition. Filters, fish food, gravel pump for cleaning, etc. all included. I’ve only had them for a year. Used for freshwater fish. I’m asking $500 for the 55-gallon with the stand, and $300 for the 36-gallon with stand. You must come pick it up, as I’m unable to lift/carry either tanks. Please call or email me if you’re interested. I need them gone asap. Can provide pictures upon request. 803 357 8123
  2. LF A MERIT POWER WHEELCHAIR FOR PARTS, MUST INCLUDE THE ORIGINAL POWER CHARGER. ALSO LF AN ELECTRIC CLOTHES DRYER. CALL 757-693-0720
  3. LTB 2-5 acres of reasonably priced land south of Nassawaddox 757-695-0402
  4.  LF a private caregiver for nights Monday, Wednesday Friday and every other weekend from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Call only if you are interested.  After 4 p.m.  757-710-3300
  5.  Antique bureau and matching dresser with mirror in good condition also antique rocking chair..757-709-8484
  6.  Two table lamps.. great shape   paid  $70  will take $10 each  894-0823
  7.  50 sheets of tin  12 ft long  $5 per sheet.. good shape   5 14 inch tires and wheels.. new $25 apiece  410-430=-7552
  8. 8. I have a repo unit that goes under a truck. 757-894-9719 it’s not a light duty unit. It’s a heavy duty unit that is capable of hauling a 1.5 ton truck. Located in new church
    9. 2 used kerosene heaters… house kept.. $20 for both.. might need good wicks… 387-0491

    10. Tanning bed in gc… 804-436-7350

    11.  LF  2 BEDROOM HOUSE TO RENT,…. EXMORE AREA   757-505-6395

12.  LF SOMEONE THAT HAS A DESK..757-678-3230

13.  710-5238   20 FT 9 TON EQUIP TRAILER  3 AXLES GOOD TIRES HD   $3500..VA TITLE…. LF A PONTIAC 07 G6 GT 4 DOOR  CAR FOR PARTS…

14.        9 BY 12 AREA LIKE NEW  $25.. 787-1020

15.  4 MUD TRED TIRES   35-1250 R 20 GC …757-894-2267

16.  DRESSER..  FREE BOX SPRING… $20  709-3197

17 . ANTIQUE DRESSER  5 DR.. GC.. $75   789-3008

18,  HOUSE FOR RENT… SECLUDED.. GOOD RENTERS… EXMORE ….678-2778

19.   S 10 1996 pickup  $1800    04 chevy blazer  $1800  919-0001

