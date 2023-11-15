Swap Shop items from Wednesday, November 11, 2023

1. Several vintage/rare Snap On tools dating from late 20’s to early 30’s for sale. Call for more info.

Wright 8400 1″ drive ratchet, 30″ long $45 obo

Antique Prentiss No. 92 vise in good working condition. Call for more details.

Can send pics upon request. 410 430 0476

2. Trolling Motor.Never been used.It’s saltwater ready.Made by Motor Guide. 46 lbs. Thrust 12 volt. Design for transmon mount. Asking for $600.00 (757)789-5287

3. 52 inch roku tv works well $60

Antique dining hutch $40

Used Gun Cabinet has keys and locks work

4. 70hp Yamaha 2800hrs. Serviced, diagnostic clean bill of health $2500 firm 757 710 6127

5. Looking for reasonably priced window cleaner 757 787 3433.

6. complete music system: turntable, two speakers, CD player-radio, custom cabinet, records including some old 78s Louie Armstrong, etc. $100

kitchen table and four chairs–$50

dining room pedestal table with two leaves for extension and four chairs–$100

All must be gone by end of November 703-501-1213

7. 200 cc dirt bike best offer 757-709 0848

8. 26 inch ladies bicycle beach cruiser.. mechanically sound $25 757-665-4868

9. COLEMAN MINI BIKE.. $550 10 FT OLDE TOWNE CANOE LN..$500..703-943-6356 PARKSLEY

10.LF 2 FREE PUPPIES.. MALE AND FEMALE..757 607-6112

11. REMINGTON 700 7MM MAGINUM.. HEAVY BARREL AND FACTORY MUZZLE BREAK..WITH BUSHNELL SCOPE… REASONABLY PRICED… 757-894-4949

12. MAZDA PICKUP 4WE EXT CAB

$5000 QUAY 200 ON OFF rOAD MOTORCYCLE… 894-5713…

13. TABLE SAW GRIZZLY INDUSTRIAL 3 HP SINGLE PHASE 220 $1000 OBO

757-710-7146

14. LF PORTABLE CAR PORT 331-0586

15. OIL BARREL $175..225 GAL.. CEDAR TREES 30 FT TALL FREE 442-5623

16. LF A CAR..757-665-4298

17. +1 757 710 7689 Items Free snowblower. Call after 8pm

18. PUPPIES $50 EA… 757-854-8945

19. Located in New Church

We have chickens for sale. Laying hens and a couple of roosters.

We usually thin out our birds every year. Starting at $10 for the smaller birds on up to $20.

Also a black aluminum tool box goes across the bed for $50.

Plus we have eggs. 30 eggs for $10

Thank you so much for for selling our oil tank and steer. My cell 757-894-9719

20. BURN BARRELS READY TO GO $30… BUNCH OF FIRE WOOD.. WELL SEASONED..COME PICK UP… PEEVE XR 684 POWERED MIXER 400 WATTS $150 OBO 710-1490

21. WEIGHT BENCH IN GC WITH WEIGHTS.. FULL SET WILL SEND PIX $50 757-710-1363

22. 2 BEDROOM MOBILE HOME $7000… PLENTY OF TIME TO MOVE IT..709-9255