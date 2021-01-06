wed swap shop
1. House for Sale : Nassawadox area.
3 bedroom, 1 bath, kitchen w/ kitchenette, large living room / dinning room area, enclosed front porch, 2 storage sheds, partial walk-in cellar, quiet neighborhood, 2/3 acre . 1 mile to Rt 13.
Please TEXT “HOUSE” to 757 710 1778.
2.Looking for a running or not Honda 3 Wheeler. 442 4605
3. Hunter ceiling fan with light and remote $25. 757-695-0402
4. one, Orange Tiger male kitten – Gold eye color
one, Multi-colored female calico
both 6 months, fixed, 1st year rabies shot, 1st worming
Very sweet personalities, eat well.
trusting enough to be held on their back, in your arms.
Will make good house cats or inside/outside cats.
Please Text “KITTEN” to 757 710 1778
5. 709-7659 lf a 2 bedroom house trailer..painter to parksley… free tvs..work..
6. Brown love seat exc no pets no smoking..$75 05 CRV Honda..$2800 obo… o2 Ford expolrer needs fuel pump $750obo 709-4318
7. lf apartment or trailer for rent… 894-6619
9. Salt treated lumber… pick up old appliances. 678-2566
10. scoby ducks will discuss price 709-9997
11. 2018 SAMSUNG WASHER $200 990-9408