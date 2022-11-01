- 2017 Blue Ford Escape 4D 4WD SE 1.5L Eco boost Engine 31,940 miles. $20,000 OBO 757.787.7376
- Looking for 1982 El Camino cowl hood For sale 1986 Cutlass roller No motor no transmission Ready for race motor $2,300.00 obo 1979 Short bed C10 pickup roller Racing rims, roll cage, fuel cell etc. No motor no transmission Ready for race motor $4,000.00 obo 757-350-9497
- I have 1 Boy that is searching for His Furever Home! He is 8 Weeks Old Today. He is Australian Shepherd mixed with Pomeranian & Extremely Sweet!! Please Message for more Information! Located in Pocomoke, MD! 410-726-3813
- Lead shot #6, 3 bags, 66 pounds for reloading. $165. Thompson Fire Hawk muzzleloader with plenty of extras, $75. Located in Silver Beach area 717-688-1893
- For sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287
- Snapper riding mower 52″ needs battery and belt $200, 29″ mountain bike $150 757-678-3118
- Generac generator 22,000 watts $2,000 757=373=8858
- Camper shell free to a good home 757-505-6783
- 12 Flambeau floating duck decoys, 6,000 generator $225, Husqvarna 20″ chain saw $225 757-665-6424
- LF for a room to rent or shar house expenses Parksley to Melfa 757-709-4685
- 2 boat props $250 757-442-2203
- Printer, copier, fax machine for sale 757-768-1122
- LF small chihuahua 757-694-5691
- Washing machine $200 will deliver 757-232-3612
- Bush hog for sale $400 757-442-5623
- Album collection for sale 757-709-8195
- Kittens free to a good home 757-694-5869
- Looking for 3 bedroom home in Accomack County, Need ASAP. Callo 757-894-9591
