  1. Pure bred Labrador puppies for sale. 1 SILVER, 5 Chocolates left.
    1st shots and wormed. Ready the end of February.  302-222-0983
  2. Selling for a friend Coca Cola collectibles, Campbell Soup collectibles, empty wood cigar boxes, Memorabilia Hat Pins. Call Jimmie at 387-2612
  3. 1987 El Camino Power windows, Power locks A/c CD player $2,500.00 obo, 1977 C10 pick up $2500.00 obo Rims not included.1976 Dump truck Type P Old, but it runs and dumps $1,150.00 757-350-9497
  4. LF heavy duty 4×4 pick up, LF 1006-08 Pontiac, LF male Rotwiler puppy  710-5238
  5. LF small dog  350-5005
  6. 15′ Olde Towne canoe $250, 4 Ford R-150 16″ wheels and tires $150  710-7372
  7. FREE sleeper sofa, love seat, recliner Free  710-0346
  8. LF Onan 20 hp. motor  787-2963
  9. LF a work truck cheap  302-519-1311
  10. Kitchen/dinette glass top table 48″ w/4 chairs  $50  856-689-2246
  11. LF 26″ mountain bike parts  694-1398