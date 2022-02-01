- Pure bred Labrador puppies for sale. 1 SILVER, 5 Chocolates left.
1st shots and wormed. Ready the end of February. 302-222-0983
- Selling for a friend Coca Cola collectibles, Campbell Soup collectibles, empty wood cigar boxes, Memorabilia Hat Pins. Call Jimmie at 387-2612
- 1987 El Camino Power windows, Power locks A/c CD player $2,500.00 obo, 1977 C10 pick up $2500.00 obo Rims not included.1976 Dump truck Type P Old, but it runs and dumps $1,150.00 757-350-9497
- LF heavy duty 4×4 pick up, LF 1006-08 Pontiac, LF male Rotwiler puppy 710-5238
- LF small dog 350-5005
- 15′ Olde Towne canoe $250, 4 Ford R-150 16″ wheels and tires $150 710-7372
- FREE sleeper sofa, love seat, recliner Free 710-0346
- LF Onan 20 hp. motor 787-2963
- LF a work truck cheap 302-519-1311
- Kitchen/dinette glass top table 48″ w/4 chairs $50 856-689-2246
- LF 26″ mountain bike parts 694-1398
