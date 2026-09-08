SWAP SHOP TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 8, 2026

1.Used Pedestal sink for sale. Asking $45 Or best offer. Twin mattress new in the plastic covering asking $140 757-710-4432

2.For sale 1982 El Camino roller with 373 gears in rear $500, 1985 c10 pick up roller $750.00 comes with motor good tires and rally rims 757-350-9497

3.Stainless steel French door refrigerator with Ice maker like new, Asking. $750 or reasonable offer 757-350-9505

4.Home for sale in upper Accomack County near Wallops Flight Facility, T’s Corner & Chincoteague. Flipper’s dream 1000 sq-ft, 2 BR, 1 BA, LR, KIT, Bonus RM, Screened Porch, Deck, Garage & 3 Outbuildings. This will be an As Is, cash only sale. Will be scheduling a group showing end of September and will consider all written offers. To be placed on the list for the showing call 410-571-1140 and leave detail contact information. We will contact you with the date and time of the showing.

5.LF a free heavy duty manual wheelchair with a wide seat for a big person. Call 757-678-2884

6.2013 Nissan Quest SV for sale. 162,500 miles, $3900 obo 757-815-1632

7.NEW PAINT Sherwin-Williams Painters Edge Flat Shell White 5-gallon bucket $50 each (have 2 buckets), NEW PAINT BEHR Premium Plus Ultra Pure White 558 5-gallon bucket $50 (have 1 bucket), NEW Case of 4 Progress Lighting 6″ Recessed Slope P806A-N-MD-AT Fixtures $70 (all 4) 862-626-4356

8.for sale 1 ETX-90EC telescope with the 497 Autostar, Mead Lenses series 4000 super plossl 9.7 mm multi coated Mead super plossl LP 26mm multi coated, 2X telenegative multi-coated, Mead 8×21 mm. The 497 Autostar is still in original box never used and a Carol Stott book on sky watching asking $300. or best offer call 610-246-8391

9.2005 Buick La Crosse in good condition $2,500 757-505-6812

10.Ford diesel tractor w/woods finish mower $5,500 757-710-5284

11.For sale 2 wicker bar stools, 5 pc. dinette set 757-710-2698

12.2 Good Year 235/45R18 tires $50 757-678-3380

13.Oak currio cabinet $30 757-442-7816

14.LF 2 bedroom trailer in Maryland, LF a side post battery for a 1999 Chevy Blazer 410-422-8973