1.LF small dog, desktop HP for sale 300,call 894-1233

2. Queen sized IKEA bed with storage for sale, includes mattress and box spring. Asking $75 OBO. Call or text 757-709-4827

3. 2010 Dodge caravan high miles runs and drives great $3500 obo 443-523-5741

4. Original 1833 HARPER FERRY musket, 69 caliber with “Cone in Barrel” conversion.$800.00 firm.757-655-0365.

5. I have cooking pumpkins for sale, they range from $2.00–$6.00. these pumpkins are called long island cheese pumpkins for more info you can contact me at 757-894-6561 if no answer please leave a message.

6. For Sale a upright freezer chest excellent condition,1 year old asking $50 757-777-4164

7. For sale: cherry bedroom furniture: 4 post queen bed, dresser w/mirror, chest of drawers, night stand. Also available matching armoire. Can text pics. 757-894-8316

8. 2 beautiful long-haired kittens. Rescue- mother died. They r young but are eating and drinking great. Free 757-894-2174

9. LF dual axle car trailer, 2004 Chevy p/u $3,900 obo 302-519-1311

10. 2001 Chevy Astro van for sale 757-694-1335

11. Free refridgerator 757-694-1236

12. T.V. $20, Toilet seat $20, Vacuum $20 331-2598

13. Chrome 20″ rims for Ford Fusion $800 757-414-3926

14. 4 Electric heaters $50 894-7577

15. 19 hp 61″ zero turn Bobcat mower, Glass Table set, LF junk appliances and scrap metal 678-2566

16. LF someone to do yard work 757-350-1276

17. 2000 Kawasaki Vulcan m/c $2,500, 12″ drill press on stand $70 665-4594