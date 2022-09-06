- Frigidaire Black Electric Range 4 burner with storage drawer little over 1 year old, asking $250 1998 Harley Davidson Sportster 1200 Blue 2124 miles asking $3,500, 2005 Harley Davidson Sportster Green 1224 miles, asking $6,000. This bike comes with several extras. For more information and pictures call or text 757-709-5159.
- 2007 Suzuki 500 4×4 ATV runs and rides great $2900 443-523-5741
- 2001 Toyota Avalon XLS, tranny is pulling hard but not slipping, Motor excellent condition, cold ac/hot heat. $1000 757-710-0630
- Metal frame single bed ,I bought it new, with a mattress and box springs, $5o message ,at 757-694-7975,
- Selling a 75″ flat screen tv. Brand new and never used. Doesn’t have the slots on back to be mounted asking $1,000. Also anyone who needs light house keeping done can give me a call. 757-387-2473 Calls Text messages and voicemails
- I have a Dell Latitude D520 with a Intel Core 2 Duo 2 Ghz Processor, 4 GB of RAM, 250 GB Hard Disk Drive, CD/DVD Combo Burner, with Xubuntu GNU/Linux for $75. I also have a Dell Inspiron 1545 with a Intel Core 2 Duo 2.2 Ghz Processor, 4 GB of RAM, 500 GB Hard Disk Drive, CD/DVD Combo Burner, with Xubuntu GNU/Linux for $100. Both have brand new batteries and come with AC Adapters 757-894-3488
- MEAT GRINDER/ CABELAS/ 1 HP – $200.00. METAL FILE CABINET/ 5 DRAWER – $25.00
ROTOTILLER/ HUSQUAVARNA REAR TINE/ LIKE NEW – $450.00 757-787-3069
- 5ft Bush Hog brush cutter. Heavy duty reinforcements. Good heavy duty gear box, good universals and drive shaft. No rust. $650 pick up only, I will load on your trailer. Quinby area. 757-442-5916
- Boat tilt trailer 4 ½ by 10 ft. wood bed with removeable sides. 5.30 tires. No title. $400 757-442- 4697
- In search of a used truck or small working SUV for sale $1000 or less. Looking to buy today 757-414-7669
- For sale a wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van or car, 10ft. wheelchair ramp for sale. call for price (757)789-5287
- LF free dogs/puppies lab or pit bull 757-678-3913
- Figs for sale bagged 757-894-1314
- 3 rolls R-19 insulation, 7 rolls R-13 insulation, Colonial sofa $75 757-787-7451
- LTB twin mattress, LTB blood pressure kit 757-894-5700
- LF one bedroom trailer 757-894-9584
- LF van/truck/SUV 410-422-8973
- 2000 Honda Accord LX $2,300 757-414-3972
- LF someone to haul away a stove 757-505-6456
- LF someone to do light automotive work 757-442-5009
- LF a clothes washer 1-2 years old 757-894-0113
- For sale, A Matching GE washer and LP gas dryer in good working condition. $350 Cal or text. Bentley 757-232-3612
- LTB a hood for a John Deere mower LT 150,160,133,155, or 170 model 757-894-3196
- Meat smoker for sale best reasonable offer, Scooter $175 757-709-4063
