SWAP SHOP TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 22, 2026

1.For sale Deep freezer for $85 and a antique dresser for $250 or best offer 757-710-2995

2.(2) NEW 8 foot tall prehung fiberglass exterior doors. They have half glass (with grills) and are shaker style. $250 each. (1) 8 foot tall prehung fiberglass exterior door (half glass- no grills) which was briefly installed $150. Call Dan 757-710-6784

3.LF someone to help me do yard work after the 27th of September in Wachapreague. Call 540-333-6694.

4.LF a place to live house or trailer in Accomack county 757-768-1122

5.Portable air conditioner $60 757-505-6456

6.LF a place to live in MD., DE., VA., LF junk vehicles and scrap metal 410-845-3129

7.2000 Toyota $2,000, engine hoist $200, air compressor $50 757-678-3520

8.LF comic book collections 812-887-7275

9.For sale 2 pc. living room set, 5 pc. dinette set 2 wicker bar stools 757-710-2698

10.1996 Chevy Camero V-6 $1,000 obo 757-709-0466

11.1991 Chevy Silverado 4×4 pick up, 1998 Chevy Silverado 4×4 pick up both for $1,000 757-350-1477

12.For sale 2004 Chevy Aveo 757-505-6211

11.For sale 2009 GMC Arcadia, 1999 Chevy Blazer needs work, LF a small pick up 410-422-8973