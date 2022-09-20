- MEAT GRINDER/ CABELAS/ 1 HP – $200.00 757 787 3069
- Looking for swelling toads or spot fish. Close to Cape Charles. 757-350-0507
- Toolbox for a full-size truck $75 757-710-5704
- 20,000 BTU MINI HEARTH PROPANE HEATER. UNVENTED HEATS VERY WELL LIKE NEW ASKING $200.00 757-710-8418
- Two beautiful sister kittens looking for a loving home. They’re best friends, three months old. 757-787-7351
- ISO of a three bedroom trailer that we can moved 757-709-0712
- LF a two bedroom home in Accomack County 757-894-9591
- Looking for some white aluminum coil stock for trim work also for sale adult wheel chair 50 dollars exercise bike 30 dollars 410-430-7128
- L/f late model cars and Trucks reasonably priced will consider non running cars must be complete send pics and price. F/S 79 formula 233 cuddy cabin boat new engine new out drive and new batteries. clear tiles to boat and trailer all receipts for work done by local marina $4,500 609-780-4960
- FS sports cards, 2 propane tanks $20 for the pair, portable heater/AC 757-710-5507
- Antique wooden picture frame 31″x 27″ 757-442-4496
- 1980 Step van runs great $6,500 757-710-7822
- 17′ Carolina Skiff, 90 hp. motor 2 GPS units, Bimini top $12,000 757-787-8235
- 2002 Ford Mustang coupe $3,200 757-709-0402
- 2000 Ford Mustang convt. $3,500, LF handyman to work on a 2005 RV 757-678-3520
- LF work truck, LF used dual axle car trailer 302-519-1311
- Boat trailer w/ old boat on it you get rid of the boat 757-999-3361
- LF truck/car/van LF 2 bedroom trailer/house 410-422-8973
- 2 weed eaters, microwave oven $60 for all 757-350-0407
- FS Leather recliner, duck decoys, large propane heater 757-331-1911
- Matching GE washer and LP gas dryer in good condition $350. Local Delivery is available. Parksley area Call or text 757-232-3612
- Moped $200, 4-17″ wheels $250, free couch 757-350-1867
- Varity of vinyl albums 60/70/80’s rock 757-709-8195
