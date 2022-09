https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q3JrbJMkcAA

https://www.smarterandharder.com/celebrate-life-every-day/

MORNING GOLD: Life is brimming with magical holidays, special events, and occasions worth celebrating. But beyond those unique occasions, in the space in between, lies something even more precious: the joy of celebrating life every day.Celebrating life daily can take many forms. Sometimes it’s something easily recognizable as celebrating, such as throwing a party or dancing with loved ones. Sometimes it’s something sillier than that, like making up a new holiday complete with its own rules, thematic colors, and unique rituals. Other times, celebrating can be subtler, like telling someone how much you appreciate them or sitting out on your porch and waving to folks who drive by.A few things happen when we begin to celebrate each day and look at it as the gift that it is... the most important being that we develop a strong sense of gratitude.Each day is a gift, and learning to receive that gift enthusiastically with your whole self opens doors to joy, fun, a sense of peace, and connecting with others.I backed up the gold thoughts with Rare Earth's song I Just Want To Celebrate(listen here:One, two, three, fourI just want to celebrate another day of livin'I just want to celebrate another day of lifeI put my faith in the peopleBut the people let me downSo I turned the other wayAnd I carry on, anyhowThat's why I'm telling youI just want to celebrate, yeah, yeahAnother day of living, yeahI just want to celebrate another day of lifeHad my hand on the dollar billAnd the dollar bill flew awayBut the sun is shining down on meAnd it's here to stayThat's why I'm telling youI just want to celebrate, yeah, yeahAnother day of living, yeahI just want to celebrate another day of livin'I just want to celebrate another day of lifeDon't let it all get you down, no, noDon't let it turn you aroundAnd around and around and around and aroundWell, I can't be bothered with sorrowAnd I can't be bothered with hate, no, noI'm using up the time but feeling fine, every dayThat's why I'm telling you I just want to celebrateOh, yeahI just want to celebrate another dayOh, I just want to celebrate another day of livin'I just want to celebrate another day of lifeDon't let it all get you down, no, noDon't let it turn you aroundAnd around and around and around and aroundRound, round, roundRound, round, round, round, roundDon't go roundI just want to celebrateI just want to celebrateI just want to celebrateSaid I just want to celebrate (celebrate)The article I shared the excerpt from can be read in its entirety here: