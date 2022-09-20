  1. MEAT GRINDER/ CABELAS/ 1 HP – $200.00 757 787 3069
  2. Looking for swelling toads or spot fish. Close to Cape Charles. 757-350-0507
  3. Toolbox for a full-size truck $75  757-710-5704
  4. 20,000 BTU MINI HEARTH PROPANE HEATER. UNVENTED HEATS VERY WELL LIKE NEW ASKING $200.00  757-710-8418
  5. Two beautiful sister kittens looking for a loving home. They’re best friends, three months old.  757-787-7351
  6. ISO of a three bedroom trailer that we can moved  757-709-0712
  7. LF a two bedroom home in Accomack County 757-894-9591
  8. Looking for some white aluminum coil stock for trim work also for sale adult wheel chair 50 dollars exercise bike 30 dollars  410-430-7128
  9. L/f late model cars and Trucks reasonably priced will consider non running cars must be complete send pics and price. F/S 79 formula 233 cuddy cabin boat new engine new out drive and new batteries. clear tiles to boat and trailer all receipts for work done by local marina $4,500 609-780-4960
  10. FS sports cards, 2 propane tanks $20 for the pair, portable heater/AC 757-710-5507
  11. Antique wooden picture frame 31″x 27″ 757-442-4496
  12. 1980 Step van runs great $6,500 757-710-7822
  13. 17′ Carolina Skiff, 90 hp. motor 2 GPS units, Bimini top $12,000 757-787-8235
  14. 2002 Ford Mustang coupe $3,200 757-709-0402
  15. 2000 Ford Mustang convt. $3,500, LF handyman to work on a 2005 RV 757-678-3520
  16. LF work truck, LF used dual axle car trailer 302-519-1311
  17. Boat trailer w/ old boat on it you get rid of the boat 757-999-3361
  18. LF truck/car/van LF 2 bedroom trailer/house 410-422-8973
  19. 2 weed eaters, microwave oven $60 for all 757-350-0407
  20. FS Leather recliner, duck decoys, large propane heater 757-331-1911
  21. Matching GE washer and LP gas dryer in good condition $350. Local Delivery is available. Parksley area Call or text  757-232-3612
  22. Moped $200, 4-17″ wheels $250, free couch 757-350-1867
  23. Varity of vinyl albums 60/70/80’s rock  757-709-8195