  1. Looking for interior painting jobs reasonable prices 757-710-5704
  2. 1. Acoustic audio subwoofer for a living room. 2. Yamaha stereo receiver. Excellent condition Asking $150 724-591-2742
  3. Utility trailer for sale 757-709-8909
  4. 2001 Ford ranger v6 just passed MD inspection $3300 443-523-5741
  5. Looking for geese willing to trade chickens 757-710-3192
  6. dog house $60,  guitar $50, someone to clean house gutters 894-1233
  7. Sportsman guide gear 15.5foot single person ladder stand, used 1 time. In excellent shape. $150.00  757-894-3863
  8. 1.) Black faux leather Queen Headboard/frame (must be setup)………$80.00, 2.) Bissell Bag less Vacuum…….$ 30.00 3.) Hamilton Beach Microwave…..$ 30.00 Call/text 757-379-5488
  9. LF 2 axle car trailer, 2004 Chevy Silverado p/u $3,900  302-519-1311
  10. 46″ Cub Cadet mower needs work $175  710-2716
  11. 14″ Stainless steel range hood $50   787-8241
  12. Hot dog cart, 2 Hoosier cabinets, in ground fish pond  694-8625
  13. 14′ aluminum boat w/trailer, LF enclosed trailer  607-435-8569
  14. Savage .270 deer rifle w/scope, sling $350 , burning barrels $15  709-4362
  15. 8,000 lb boat lift $600, 2021 Pontoon boat,60 hp motor w/trailer never in the water $30,000 607-437-4782
  16. 61″ 19 hp bobcat mower, LF junk appliances/scrap metal  678-2566
  17. LF 20 volt porter cable sawzall  894-3196
  18. Battery operated child’s horse w/charger $150, Vanity $150, child’s bike $25 443-880-1331
  19. 2005 Ford Focus $1,800   710-8000