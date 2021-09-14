- Looking for interior painting jobs reasonable prices 757-710-5704
- 1. Acoustic audio subwoofer for a living room. 2. Yamaha stereo receiver. Excellent condition Asking $150 724-591-2742
- Utility trailer for sale 757-709-8909
- 2001 Ford ranger v6 just passed MD inspection $3300 443-523-5741
- Looking for geese willing to trade chickens 757-710-3192
- dog house $60, guitar $50, someone to clean house gutters 894-1233
- Sportsman guide gear 15.5foot single person ladder stand, used 1 time. In excellent shape. $150.00 757-894-3863
- 1.) Black faux leather Queen Headboard/frame (must be setup)………$80.00, 2.) Bissell Bag less Vacuum…….$ 30.00 3.) Hamilton Beach Microwave…..$ 30.00 Call/text 757-379-5488
- LF 2 axle car trailer, 2004 Chevy Silverado p/u $3,900 302-519-1311
- 46″ Cub Cadet mower needs work $175 710-2716
- 14″ Stainless steel range hood $50 787-8241
- Hot dog cart, 2 Hoosier cabinets, in ground fish pond 694-8625
- 14′ aluminum boat w/trailer, LF enclosed trailer 607-435-8569
- Savage .270 deer rifle w/scope, sling $350 , burning barrels $15 709-4362
- 8,000 lb boat lift $600, 2021 Pontoon boat,60 hp motor w/trailer never in the water $30,000 607-437-4782
- 61″ 19 hp bobcat mower, LF junk appliances/scrap metal 678-2566
- LF 20 volt porter cable sawzall 894-3196
- Battery operated child’s horse w/charger $150, Vanity $150, child’s bike $25 443-880-1331
- 2005 Ford Focus $1,800 710-8000
