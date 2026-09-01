SWAP SHOP TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 1, 2026

September 1, 2026
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SwapShop
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1.2010 Chevy express van 2500. Asking $1,500. 757-350-5795

2.For sale 8 x 8 foot utility trailer $400. 757-710-2823

3.FS four white metal outdoor chairs asking $200. LF scrap metal and junk appliances, will pick up for free, call 757-678-2256.

4.LF place to rent, LF junk vehicles and scrap metal 410-845-3129

5.3/4 upright bass $65 757-710-9576

6.FS four white metal outdoor chairs asking $200. LF scrap metal and junk appliances, will pick up for free, call 757-678-2256.

7.GE front load dryer $350 obo 757-678-2307

8.Manual wheelchair $60 757-709-4752

9.LF a small cat kennel free or a reasonable price 757-710-6493

10.LF pull behind lawn sweeper 757-894-1696

11.2 buckets of figs (4 qts.) ea. $5, 1 basket of figs $10, 2 beds for sale 757-665-6279

12.New pull behind lawn sweeper $150 757-505-9325

Coldwell Banker Harbour Realty

 

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September 1, 2026, 8:01 pm
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