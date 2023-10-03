SWAP SHOP TUESDAY OCTOBER 3, 2023

1.3 tickets to Chincoteague Oyster Festival. All tickets for $180 or individual tickets for $75.00 each. Please call 757-710-3608

2.Looking to buy a one-thousand-dollar bill ($1000.00). Will pay premium. Also looking for Brown Seal National Bank Notes. Will also pay premium. Call or text 757 710-8810.

3.Guinneau chicks for sale call 757-787-8605

4.Farm fresh brown eggs for sale, $3.00 / dozen. Will rebuild carburetors. Automotive, high performance, truck, marine, ag, industrial, etc. 40 years experience. Call or text 757-710-5943

5.FS craftsman snow blower runs fines not used in 5 yrs. $75.00 obo, FS outside glass table with 6 chairs no umbrella $75.00 obo can send pics for blower and table. 609-780-4960

6.TWO FEMALE DOGS NEED A HOME THEYRE SISTERS AND WILL GO TOGETHER BEAGLE MIX. PLEASE CONTACT 757-709-5236

7.LF indoor carpet 757-709-4287

8.Craftsman compressor $40, extras for compressor after 5 pm 301-467-9522

9.LF a free English bulldog 757-607-6112

10.LTB a pair of ladder jacks 410-430-7128

11.2006 Honda Elantra needs head gasket $1,200 410-957-3127

12.LF 2 bedroom trailer/house for rent $800 in Maryland 410-422-8973

13.For sale bathtub lift in very good condition 757-442-3306