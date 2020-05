1. Propane wall heater $35.00 Call 757-442-7183

2. I have a brand new, never used 40 gallon electric hot water heater for $300. Please call after 4 p.m. 709-2273

3. For sale a brand new tire with rim 10-16.5-8 P.R. NHS it can be use on a moffett forklift , bobcat or other $150.00

Call at 757-999-1653

4. BOAT TRAILER 18.5 FT GALVANIZED SINGLE AXLE $700 OBO 787-7969

5. LF GOATS.. 331-1681

6. 15000 BTU WINDOW AC.. GC.. FAIR OFFER, WHITE TABLE SET WITH 4 SWIVEL CHAIRS $35; LF WORK TRUCK LOW PRICE OR A CAR.. EVEN IF IT NEEDS WORK 302=-519-1311.

7. APARTMENT SIZE REFRIGERATOR… 331-0822

8. SHOTGUNS.. 1955 BROWNING SWEET 16 $750; REMINGTNON 870 EXPRESS PUMP $250; BROWNING INVECTOR BTS SPECIAL 12 GA $350..710-0772

9. 40 INCH PANASONIC PLASMA FLAT SCREEN TV HDMI CAPABLE W REMOTE EXC..350-0946

10. 13 FT KAYAK FULLY EQUIPPED $150..VOLKSWAGENS.. PROJECT CAR.. 2 VEHICLES.. 73 BUG PROJECT CAR.. GO KART NASCAR FIBERGLASS GC.. 443-366-4412

11. 2000 CHEVY BLAZER 4WD NEEDS FUEL PUMP HAS PART $1000 OBO… 1995 MAZDA B 3000 PICKUP NEEDS HEAD GASKET.. TRANSMISSION IN GC $600 OBO 709-1042

12. NEWBORN BABY CLOTHES BRAND NEW.. KITCHEN AID MIXER,

GEORGE FORMAN GRILL…350-5616

13. 2 QUART CROCK POT NEW IN BOX $10 2 PAIRS DANSKIN TENNIS SHOES $8.00 SIZE 6 SIZE 11 $8.. 50 B0TTLES FINGER NAIL POLISH 990-9047

14. 710-5238 AFTER 5 ..CASE DIESEL BACK HOE..LARGE HEAVY DUTY HAS TWO DIGGER BUCKETS ALL CYLINDERS REPACKED, SOME NEW HYDRAULIC HOSES… METAL ROOF..CURTAINS INCLUDED.. $10,500 OBO..

15. 2 OFFICE CHAIRS.. ONE COTTON BLACK EXC..WHITE VINYL OFFICE CHAIR LARGER.. GC $30 EA.. BEST OFFER FOR BOTH..

CHEST OF DRAWERS LIKE NEW CLEAN GC $75 OBO..787-2616

387-0378

16. 2 PIECE SECTIONAL SOFA SET $75 AFTER 4 665-5464

17. 3 WALL HANGING RIFLE RACKS.. 410 SHOTGUN 22 RIFLE 709-5115

18. 1996 FORD EXPLORER $285 OBO BODY GC.. 709-2659..

19. FOR SALE NICE MOBILE HOME 3 BEDROOMS 2 FULL BATHS ON WATER IN QUINBY 442-5009

20. LF PLACE TO RENT.. AFTER THE NEW YEAR.. TRAILER OR HOUSE 2-3 BEDROOMS .. $600-$650 A MONTH.. IN MARYLAND..

1987 FORD RANGER AUTO 4WD NEEDS BRAKES $500 OBO.. LF SOMEONE WHO DOES REASONABLE MECHANIC WORK 410-422-8973

21. WOOD STOVE FROM LATE 80S WILL DISCUSS PRICE 350-0923

22. 1984 DODGE RAM CHARGER 4WD SUV PROSPECTOR..$3500 OBO.. 1987 DODGE RAM PICKUP TRUCK 2WD. RUNS GOOD 318.$1000.. 2005 FLEETWOOD 30 FT TRAILER CAMPER GC NO LEAKS AC AND HEAT WORKS.. $1500.. NEEDS TIRES 845-282-3485 LOCATED IN ATLANTIC.. SEND

23. 22 PELLET RIFLE WITH 2 BARRELS GC $100..331-0822

24. CRAFTSMAN RIDING MOWER 42 INCH $300; 2 GAS WEED EATERS $35 EA.. 709-5033

.