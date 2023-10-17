SWAP SHOP TUESDAY OCTOBER 17, 2023

1.2010 Toyota corolla 169k miles 1 owner new paint excellent mechanical condition asking $7,000 757-642-6888

2.100 gallon propane tank. Lots of surface rust- $200. Call 757-442-2465

3.Antique Stake Anvil for sale. Weighs 30 pounds and is 19″L x 17″W. several vintage/rare Snap On tools dating from late 20’s to early 30’s for sale. .Antique A.G. Coes and L. Coes monkey wrenches. Dating from 1860’s. can send pics upon request 410-430-0476

4.F/S 2001 Dodge hi top conversion van 184k runs and drives has some rust starting on body $2,000.obo can send pics Moving and selling contents of house can send pics need to have everything gone by Nov. 15 609-780-4960

5.2 in 1 folding treadmill with remote & LED $300. 1500 Electric Oil Filled Portable Space Heater(does have a dent) $55. Folding baby crib playpen(blue) $100 302-723-8467

6.For sale Freezer, Recliner, , Air Fryer. 708-549-9875

7.LF a Longaberger mixing bowl 757-894-8118

8.For sale vegetables i.e. turnip greens, sweet potatoes etc. 757-350-1972

9.NFL jersey Dallas Cowboys 21 $100, new hospital bed w/potty chair $300757-478-0222

10.Set of tires 275/75-16 10 ply $100, 5th wheel camper free to a good home 850-890-1369

11.De Walt scroll saw $200 obo 757-678-6465

12.Graco pack and play $10 410-202-6586

13.Wood dresser $40 757-694-5150

14.For sale 9’x12′ rug 757-665-5464