SWAP SHOP TUESDAY OCTOBER 13, 2026

1.FS 3 Adult Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, 1 female & 2 Males, Ages between 2 and 5. Owners have passed away and need a good home. Also 2 King Charles puppies born on July 14th. Adults are registered. Would like the 3 to go together if possible. Asking $500.00 for the 3 adults. Puppies $100.00 each. Call 757-709-5631 for more information.

2.For Sale for parts only. John Deere E-110, 358 hours. Good seat/transmission/and deck, MOTOR BAD. $ 250.00. Location Temperanceville, Va Photo available Contact 757-894-7175.

3.Box of newborn-2t girls’ clothes. Two infant boy’s car seats with covers. One toddler seat. Like new bassinet with new sheets. Willing to sell separately. Call or text for pictures/ pricing 757 894 6144

4.FS 3 PAIRS OF BN 2019 CRV HEADLIGHTS, GO FOR $800 A PAIR, WILL SELL THEM FOR $75 A PAIR 948 253 7104

5.FS 4 TIRES 225/55/R19 $500 757 709 5256

6.FS CEMENT MIXER %75 757 894 7090

7.FS ANTIQUE WASHSTAND $100 dresser WITH 5 DRAWERS 757 993 0926

8.LF SMALL PICKUP OR SMALL CAR 410 422 8973

9.FS DRESSER, MIRROR AND 5 DRAWER, CHEST. MASSIVE HEADBOARD, OAK DINING SET WITH SIX CHAIRS, LARGE SOFA, UPRIGHT PIANO. TEXT 937 631 5547

10.FS 3300 PRESSURE WASHER AND A GENERATOR. CALL FOR MORE INFORMATION 757 894 3196