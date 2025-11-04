SWAP SHOP TUESDAY NOVEMBER 4, 2025

1.Snow blower never used garage kept electric start 110 or manual start $800 or trade for something of equal value or firewood, also have turnip greens and turnips for sale 20 dollars a bushel 5 dollars a container turnips and also have ducks for sale $10 each 757-990-1120

2.2010 Chevy Colorado for sale Asking $7000 . 168,700 miles 4×4 power everything. Everything works ac/heat 3.7 liter engine. Call 757-387-2092 anytime

3.Vintage Electrolux vacuum cleaner in very good condition from the 50s. $75, Singer Simple sewing machine like new. Ready to use. $45 757-710-5150

4.1989 Chevrolet Caprice Classic w/26″after market wheels 757-350-9083

5.2014 Toyota Senna van. Wheel chair ramp $14,000 757-709-2874

6.AT &T phone with a tablet $25 757-709-4752

7.Fro rent small 1 bedroom trailer 757-894-3742

8.Male small breed rabbit to new home, very sweet and great with kids small fee applies. Also has bantam chickens to rehome 757-694-6298

9.3 story house full of housewares 757-710-3157

10.1999 Ford F-150 v-6 auto $1,200 needs tires 410-422-8973

11.Walton 4″ vice $175 obo, Vulcan 50 lb. anvil $240 obo 410-430-0476

12.LF house, trailer, or room for rent, will pick cars, trucks metal 410-845-6244

13.Wood stove $325, antique glass Curio cabinet $600 757-694-7625