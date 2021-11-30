- For Sale: Coleman Gas Generator on wheels. Electric Start. Comes with new carburetor in the box.
$250 OBO located in Exmore. Call 757-710-8606
- Trundle bed, includes two mattresses, one never used, one slightly used 757-710-9876
- 2009 VW Routon mini van fully loaded leather interior 183,000 miles runs good needs some work $3000 obo 757-302-5082
- 2006 Dodge Grand caravan for sale asking price is $3,000 or best offer it runs and drives a daily driver. I am open to trades clean title phone number is 757-709-0209
- 2006 Ford Expedition runs and drives good, will trade for mid size pick up or cash $4,000 obo, 61 in. Bobcat zero turn runs an cut good, $3,500 obo 757-350-5873
- 4 Kelly Explorer Plus tires size 215/65R16 for sale. Great condition, lots of tread remaining. Asking $175.00 OBO set.17 x 16 brass inboard boat propeller for sale. Fits tapered shaft. Great condition. Make offer, Accuspray VersaMax 93-116 twin tank portable electric air compressor on cart with hose for sale. Make offer. Call or text 710-5943
- Bathroom faucet for sale 709-1522
- LF house/apt for rent in MD, VA, DEL., LF dual axle car trailer, 2005 Nissan Ultima $2,900 obo 302-519-1311
- Glass top dining rm./kitchen table w/4 chairs $200 856-689-2246
- LF decent vehicle near $1,000 710-4676
- LTB Honda 50 and 70 dirt bikes 710-3876
- New H/P touch screen computer monitor only $100, Kobalt table saw $150, 2 needle point pictures of the Last Supper best offer 757-694-5646
- LF odd jobs, LF old boat motors 757-999-3149
- Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots prints $5 ea., Boys sweat shirts $10 ea. 709-5656 call or text
- Recliner $50, Full size bed $80 709-4362
- LF cheap car, LF truck/van cheap, LF 2 br place to rent in MD. 410-422-8973
- LTB 5’x8′ utility trailer w/rear ramp, 5 load jacks $50 710-2982
- 2 desk chairs $5 ea., 2 boxes of children’s books $20 894-0823
- @ bedroom trailer for tent near Bloxom 709-9255
