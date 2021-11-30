  1. For Sale: Coleman Gas Generator on wheels. Electric Start. Comes with new carburetor in the box.
    $250 OBO located in Exmore. Call 757-710-8606
  2. Trundle bed, includes two mattresses, one never used, one slightly used 757-710-9876
  3. 2009 VW  Routon mini van fully loaded leather interior 183,000 miles runs good needs some work $3000 obo 757-302-5082
  4. 2006 Dodge Grand caravan for sale asking price is $3,000 or best offer it runs and drives a daily driver. I am open to trades clean title phone number is 757-709-0209
  5. 2006 Ford Expedition runs and drives good, will trade for mid size pick up or cash $4,000 obo, 61 in. Bobcat zero turn runs an cut good, $3,500 obo  757-350-5873
  6. 4 Kelly Explorer Plus tires size 215/65R16 for sale. Great condition, lots of tread remaining. Asking $175.00 OBO set.17 x 16 brass inboard boat propeller for sale. Fits tapered shaft. Great condition. Make offer, Accuspray VersaMax 93-116 twin tank portable electric air compressor on cart with hose for sale. Make offer. Call or text 710-5943
  7. Bathroom faucet  for sale  709-1522
  8. LF house/apt for rent in MD, VA, DEL., LF dual axle car trailer, 2005 Nissan Ultima $2,900 obo 302-519-1311
  9. Glass top dining rm./kitchen table w/4 chairs $200  856-689-2246
  10. LF decent vehicle near $1,000  710-4676
  11. LTB Honda 50 and 70 dirt bikes  710-3876
  12. New H/P touch screen computer monitor only $100, Kobalt table saw $150, 2 needle point pictures of the Last Supper best offer  757-694-5646
  13. LF odd jobs, LF old boat motors  757-999-3149
  14. Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots prints $5 ea., Boys sweat shirts $10 ea. 709-5656 call or text
  15. Recliner $50, Full size bed $80  709-4362
  16. LF cheap car, LF truck/van cheap, LF 2 br place to rent in MD.  410-422-8973
  17. LTB 5’x8′ utility trailer w/rear ramp, 5 load jacks  $50 710-2982
  18. 2 desk chairs $5 ea., 2 boxes of children’s books $20 894-0823
  19. @ bedroom trailer for tent near Bloxom  709-9255