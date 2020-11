1. Clothes Dryer for Sale in Accomac – $75. Whirlpool Cabrio, 5.0 cu. ft., High Efficiency (HE) clothes dryer, Energy Star rated, 11 years old, runs fine in all cycles/functions, door catch is sticky. 914-799-1464

2. Washer and Dryer for sale. In good condition. $100.00 each.757-635-1519

3. 2000 Ford Windstar Mini van runs and drives 143,000 miles $1700 443-523-5741

4. LF Christmas gifts to wrap! Any style you like! $ 2.50 each.

Skully new women’s western suede vest, size 14, embroidered, fringe front and back, two front pockets, lined,

$ 40 757 787 7351

5. LF SOMEONE WHO HAS FURNITURE TO GIVE AWAY TO A NEEDY FAMILY…709-3318

6. LF 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT 709-0271

7. QUEEN SIZED BOX SPRING AND TWIN SIZED MATRESS..$50 EACH…709-5720

8. 2004 GRAND MARQUIS… LF REFRIGERATOR… LF FOR A RUG FOR A SHOP… 710-0967

9. PRINTER..$20 LF TIRE..T TVS FREE 709-2659 LV MSG..

10. 694-8324 BOYS CLOTHES GIRLS CLOTHES REASONABLE PRICE…

11. FURNITURE TO GIVE AWAY COME GET IT SOFA AND 2 DRESSERS…AKSI 86 FORD PICK UP NEEDS WORK… 787-1886

12. 95 HARLEY DAVIDSON 8823 SPORTSTER $2000 84 GMC ONE TON DIESEL PICKUP GOOD COND $2400 845-282-3485

13. 86 CHEVY SILVARADO SUBURBAN 67K MILES ORIGINAL NEW TIRES.. TOWING HITCH 2WD AUTOMATIC… BEST OFFER… LF SMALL OR FULL SIZED PICKUP 410-422-8973

14. DUAL TECH FEEDING SYSTEM FOR LARGE DOG.. $35 OBO… 710-4428

15. 2 GALLON CROCK… CARDBOARD OYSTER SIGNS FROM WILLIS WHARF.. 1930S CARPENTERS TOOL BOX… 387-7506

16. LF GAMING TABLE.. OF POKER GABLE GC… 710=-9550

17. RED SPIDER MAN EDITION ES4 PRO.. coards and controller VERTICAL STAND.. ONE GAME $275.OO 709-1131

18. GOLULDS JET PUMP HALF HP. $50 617-5288

19.. 894-3226 2 SAIL BOATS AND A TELESCOPE

20 FREE A MALE..GOAT… GENTLE.. 710-3192

21. METAL FRAME TWIN BED MEMORY FOAM MATRESS..$100 CAT SCRATCHING POST 4 TIER..$20..MONSTOR HIGH DOLLS.. WITH SHOOLS.. MANY ACCESSORIES.. GC $150 443-880-1331

22.EGGS $3.DOZ. CHICKENS $5 PIGLETS… 387-2008

23. HUGE SELECTION OF SCRUB TOPS AND PANTS FOR NURSES… COLORS AND PATTERNS GREAT PRICES… WOMENS MOTORCYCLE APPAREL.. WILL SEND PIX 787-4587