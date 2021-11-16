- FeatherLite 14 tandem kayak in great condition. Retails for $1000 selling for $450. Located in Onancock 757-710-3089
- Parts washer- never used- $75. Wood lathe $100. Pull behind lawn sweeper bag needs repair $100. Call 757-442-2465.
- Rabbit for sale call for more info 757-710-3192
- Hauling away all scrap metal and old appliances also buying junk cars. If you need something removed, give me a call 757-665-4325
- F/S. 2015 Carolina skiff 198 DLV, with 90 4 stroke Suzuki, Bimini top, 80Lb. Trolling motor and Hummingbird Onix 10 si di combo $24,000 OBO 540-539-5488
- Looking for three bedroom home in Accomack or Northampton county 387-7279
- Treadmill $100 709-9222
- Oil burner stove w/pipes $100 obo 665-6284
- Freezer $75 757-666-8389
- Male kitten free to a good home 757-999-6771
- Insulating machine w/hoses $3,000 710-4965
- Hover round scooter free need battery 710-6290
- LF dog house 757-350-5333
- fresh brown eggs $3.50 doz., hens and roosters for sale 665-6279
- 550 gal. oil tank w/40 gal. kerosene $200 824-3456 ask for Mike
- Hole boring machine $500, DRZ 70 dirt bike $1,800, welder $1,000 443-880-1331
- Diesel 773 Bobcat $10,500, 40 gal. elec. water heater $125, heavy duty air compressor $400 710-5238
