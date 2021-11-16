  1. FeatherLite 14 tandem kayak in great condition. Retails for $1000 selling for $450. Located in Onancock 757-710-3089
  2. Parts washer- never used- $75. Wood lathe $100. Pull behind lawn sweeper bag needs repair $100. Call 757-442-2465.
  3. Rabbit for sale call for more info  757-710-3192
  4. Hauling away all scrap metal and old appliances also buying junk cars. If you need something removed, give me a call  757-665-4325
  5. F/S. 2015 Carolina skiff 198 DLV, with 90 4 stroke Suzuki, Bimini top, 80Lb. Trolling motor and Hummingbird Onix 10 si di combo $24,000 OBO  540-539-5488
  6. Looking for three bedroom home in Accomack or Northampton county 387-7279
  7. Treadmill $100  709-9222
  8. Oil burner stove w/pipes  $100 obo 665-6284
  9. Freezer $75  757-666-8389
  10. Male kitten free to a good home 757-999-6771
  11. Insulating machine w/hoses  $3,000  710-4965
  12. Hover round scooter free need battery  710-6290
  13. LF dog house  757-350-5333
  14. fresh brown eggs $3.50 doz., hens and roosters for sale  665-6279
  15. 550 gal. oil tank w/40 gal. kerosene  $200  824-3456 ask for Mike
  16. Hole boring machine $500, DRZ 70 dirt bike $1,800, welder $1,000 443-880-1331
  17. Diesel 773 Bobcat $10,500, 40 gal. elec. water heater $125, heavy duty air compressor $400 710-5238