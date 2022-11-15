- 2002 Ford Taurus SE just under 73,000 miles was my grandmothers car and she bought it brand new asking $5,000 obro 757-710-8518
- HORSE RIDING STUFF!! leather suede chaps black/XL $20. forest green suede chaps size 16 $20. Also have snaffle bit/western wooden stirrups/foam saddle cushion etc. $60.00 takes all 757-387-8020
- For sale Cannon 3 in 1 printer, copier fax machine, X Box game console 757-665-7246
- LF free pit bull or French/English bulldog puppy 757-678-3913
- 150 gal. oil tank on legs $100 757-442-2439 leave message
- For sale 3 pc. living rm. set, 3 air conditioners, 2 pc. table set 757-442-5370
- Deck parts for a John Deere 38″ mower deck 757-894-3196
- LF an artistic person to draw something 757-894-3742
- For sale pecans and brown eggs 757-665-6279
- L.O.L doll house $150, 17.5′ boat, motor and trailer $250, 12 child’s horse $150 443-880-1331
- LF 16′-20′ 2 axle car trailer, 1996 Dodge 4×4 p/u for sale 302-519-1311
- 1998 Ford Taurus for sale $800, LF someone to do automotive brake work 410-422-8973
- Men’s suits size 42, new hospital bed w/mattress for sale 757-350-9696
- Child’s bed w/mattress $175 757-710-9391
- Pair of men’s New Balance sneakers size 10E $50, Bissell floor steamer $50 757-442-7624
- LF plug in air purifier 757-894-7996
- 6.5′ Christmas tree w/stand and skirt $50 757-787-1129 please leave message
