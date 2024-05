SWAP SHOP TUESDAY MAY 7

1. 757 948 0175

Washer and dryer

2. 18 years young &’ Lf side-work. Gutter cleaning / Yard work / Trench digging / House cleaning/ Boat cleaning / Buoy Scraping &’ painting / Item removal / Destruction / Dog walking. You got work? I’ll take it in my free time. (757)-990-5891

3. FOR SALE

Two Brand New in the box 8000 BTU Window AC units 120 Volt. Both have remote controls.

Manufacturer Warranty, Make your best offer. No low ballers. Located in Exmore

FOR SALE

StarCraft 16ft V hull boat painted camo. No Leaks, flotation in seats. Great flounder fishing boat no motor I had a 30hp Johnson on it for years. Motor was stolen,

Have title to boat. Trailer with it. Asking $1000 OBO

Located in Exmore

FOR SALE

Large Craftsman Electric 120 v ac band with blade saw. on stand $150 OBO

Located in Exmore

Call 757-710-8606

4. Farm eggs for sale

30 eggs $10

Red sexlink laying hens $9 a hen

A different assortment of roosters $15 a roo.

Start raising yr own eggs.

If you purchase 10 or more birds I can throw in a bag of chicken feed.

Located in new church. 757-894-9719

5. F/S dual axle car trailer is good working condition with winch 2300.bo can send pics 609 780 4960

6. FLAT OF BEEFSTEAK TOMATOES.. $12…CUCUMBERS AS WELL 757-894-1314

7. FREE..1989 MOTOR HOME.. FIXER UPPER 35 FT.. GRANDVILLE 20K MIS.. NEEDS WORK.. 757-894-4502 NEEDS TO BE MOVED BY 4/15 GREAT PYRANEES MIXED PUPPY SPAYED ID CHIP..FREE TO GOOD HOME..

8. Looking for a used refrigerator to put in my garage at a reasonable price. Can call 757-387-2092 at anytime!!

9. 4 WOODEN DOORS WITH GLASS PAINES 80 BY 36 $50 EACH.. LF WATER COLLECTION..757-710-6252

10. DRESSERS FOR SALE AFTER 5:30 854-8646

11. PUNGOTEAGUE RURITAN CLUB.. DO WHEELCHAIR RAMPS.. LF SOMEONE WHO HAS A RAMP ALUMINUM… 709-8252

12. PENN RODS AND REELS.. OFFSHORE RODS…EVERYTHING THAT GOES WITH THEM $150 FOR ALL..757-442 4535.

13. LF A FEMAILE MINATURE..PENN FOR A MALE MINEATURE PENN… DINING ROOM TABLE $200…TCF BASS GUITAR $500 678-3520.

14. INFANT AND TODDLER CRIB AND MATRESS $80 … MAYTAG DRYER $75..GIRLS 26 INCH BICYCLE $65..757-302-1010

15. COLLECTIBLES.. BEANNIE BABIES 44 $140..TEA POTS.. FROM ALL OVER 30 TO 35 $150 FOR ALL..631 774-3739

16. LF A RIDING LAWN MOWER.. 757-350-0222.

17. ODDS AND ENDS FROM YARD SALING..757-894-6987

18. LF A SCREEN DOOR…757-331-0586