SWAP SHOP TUESDAY MAY 5, 2026

1.Fresh eggs for sale! $5 a dozen or $7 for 18 eggs. 757-710-0592

2.2011 Polaris Ranger 400 side by side 4×4 green. Pictures available upon request $3,500. 757-442-3540

3.LF rear used rim and tire for a Hustler X-ONE zero turn mower. Most interested in the rim. The Model number of the mower is 936278. The numbers on the existing tires are 24 x 12.00 – 12 . 717-688-1893

4.LF a free hospital bed with a mattress. Must be clean and in good working condition. Call 757-693-0720

5..4 bottom moulboard plow.excellent coulters and blades,plowpoints,shins and mould boards.$450/OBO

RELOADING SUPPLIES U12 GAUGE POND TOLLS ONCE FIRED 12 GAUGE PRIME TOOLS INCLUDING DOUBLE A’S, BLUE MAGIC, FEDERAL ETC. 310 OF DIFFERENT POWDER VARIETIES THREE CANS NEVER BEEN OPENED 700 209 SHOTGUN PRIMERS, 500 DOUBLE A WADS BALLISTIC PATTERN DRIVER WADS AND REMINGTON 12 GAUGE WADS. ONE MEC 600 JUNIOR RELOADER, ONE VERSA 10 GAUGE MECH RELOADER HARDLY USED STILL IN THE BOX. $650/OBO, 31 ANTIQUE # 14 VICTOR JUMP TRAPS WITH TEETH. HAVEN’T BEEN MADE IN 50 YEARS EXCELLENT SHAPE GREAT COLLECTABLE.$$45.00EA./OBO .. WILL DO BETTER ON SELLING ALL AS ONE UNIT 757-894-9230

6.Looking to buy RECORD”S. I buy Rock, Soul, Jazz. & Blues. Turn those records that are sitting around into cash!! Message me today!!! 757-409-3367

7.FS – Generac Pressure Washer 2700 psi 2.3 Gal/Min New parts Runs great $100 757-710-9751

8.FS aluminum scaffolding, 2ft wide ,4ft wide and stairs setup set with stabilizer bars and walk boards, FS big selection of cast iron pans, dutch ovens, big culdron style pots. FS 2 1950s FERGUSON TE-20 GAS POWERED TRACTORS. GET BOTH FOR $2,500. 757-350-5937

9.2 patio chairs made out of blue plastic barrels $50 for the pair 757-894-0823

10.LF place to rent, LF junk cars and scrap metal 410-845-3129

11. Aluminum siding and scrap metal free come and get it 757-710-6252

12.For sale nick nack shelfs, couches, entertainment center make offer 757-710-3157

13.Female poodle free to a good home 757-442-6429

14.New manufactured home gas furnace $1,200 757-990-2269

15LTB goats 443-397-5605

16. GE 18,000 BTU air conditioner 220 plug $200 obo 757-505-9920

17.Aluminum truck tool box $40, table saw $40, bumper hitch luggage rack heavy duty $50 757-710-1434