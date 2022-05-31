- 2007 Volkswagen Passat Wagon $1,400.00 CASH needs work sold AS IS 757-414-0074 leave phone number on answering machine
- Pit and boxer mixed and it is also brown and white mixed. 757-854-4743
- Beautiful kittens need a home, raised in our home, use cat box, eat solid food, very friendly. 757-787-7351
- Sony HDTV 45” tv with matching AM/FM 5 CD/DVD Receiver and matching Sony sub woofer. On wheels. Two working remote controls $200 OBO. Delivery is possible. (757) 710-1490
- LF someone in Onancock area to wash windows. Also need someone to do some yardwork, raking pine needles. 321-431-1770.
- 8 week old kittens need a new home, litter box trained. Call after 3 pm 757-894-0248
- LF someone to do yard work, $25 an hour, Exmore. 757-672-6433
- Looking for a nice condition ready to ride bicycle for a woman. 24 or 26″. Don’t need gears but ok if has them. 757-660-4220
- Single strut assembly for a 05-09 Dodge Dakota. Free! Prefer txt message. 757-350-1714
- 4 puppies for sale 3 boys and 1 girl asking $20 rehoming fee they are very playful and love people. 757-387-9348
- Looking for a used refrigerator with freezer for my garage. $100-$150 range. Call 757-201-8248
- For sale a wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van $1000.00 or best offer, 2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft. $300.00 or best offer, 10ft. ramp $600.00 or best offer (757)789-5287 ask for Sandy.
- LF outside dog 757-787-2954
- 24,000 BTU a/c 220 volt $450 757-710-2734
- Upright freezer $200 757-505-6783
- 6 wall cabinets for sale, children’s bikes 757-505-6878
- Pair leather boots antique $40 757-387-0491
- 5′ bush hog $350, exercise bike $200 757-710-0810
- LF a handyman 757-545-8914
- 2 door fridge white in color $200 757-709-9255
- 24,000 BTU a/c unit $350, Yamaha racing jet ski $800, LTB Pontiac G6 car 06-07 757-710-5238
- For sale Cigar Daisey 1989 duck decoy carving 757-709-8195
- LTB walk-in cooler 757-710-2567
- Alexa
- Local News
- Weather
- Swap Shop
- Community
- Shopping Show
- Submissions
- About WESR
- On Demand
Select Page