  1. 2007 Volkswagen Passat Wagon $1,400.00 CASH needs work sold AS IS 757-414-0074 leave phone number on answering machine
  2.  Pit and boxer mixed and it is also brown and white mixed.  757-854-4743
  3. Beautiful kittens need a home, raised in our home, use cat box, eat solid food, very friendly.  757-787-7351
  4. Sony HDTV 45” tv with matching AM/FM 5 CD/DVD Receiver and matching Sony sub woofer. On wheels. Two working remote controls $200 OBO. Delivery is possible. (757) 710-1490
  5. LF someone in Onancock area to wash windows. Also need someone to do some yardwork, raking pine needles. 321-431-1770.
  6. 8 week old kittens need a new home, litter box trained. Call after 3 pm 757-894-0248
  7.  LF someone to do yard work, $25 an hour, Exmore.  757-672-6433
  8. Looking for a nice condition ready to ride bicycle for a woman. 24 or 26″. Don’t need gears but ok if has them.  757-660-4220
  9. Single strut assembly for a 05-09 Dodge Dakota. Free! Prefer txt message.  757-350-1714
  10. 4 puppies for sale 3 boys and 1 girl  asking $20 rehoming fee they are very playful and love people.  757-387-9348
  11. Looking for a used refrigerator with freezer for my garage. $100-$150 range. Call 757-201-8248
  12. For sale a wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van $1000.00 or best offer, 2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft. $300.00 or best offer, 10ft. ramp $600.00 or best offer (757)789-5287 ask for Sandy.
  13. LF outside dog 757-787-2954
  14. 24,000 BTU a/c 220 volt $450  757-710-2734
  15. Upright freezer $200  757-505-6783
  16. 6 wall cabinets for sale, children’s bikes  757-505-6878
  17. Pair leather boots antique $40  757-387-0491
  18. 5′ bush hog $350, exercise bike $200 757-710-0810
  19. LF a handyman 757-545-8914
  20. 2 door fridge white in color $200  757-709-9255
  21. 24,000 BTU a/c unit $350, Yamaha racing jet ski $800, LTB Pontiac G6 car 06-07 757-710-5238
  22. For sale Cigar Daisey 1989 duck decoy carving 757-709-8195
  23. LTB walk-in cooler 757-710-2567
Eastern Shore Community Services Board