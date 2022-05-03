- Rigid 10″ Radial Arm Saw – new in box, never opened – $225.00 firm, Rigid 14″ Band Saw – new in box, never opened – $225.00 firm, Snap-On Tool box, 18x27x20 and 1-Craftsman Tool box, 18x27x20 both stacked on rollaway with work bench – $225.00 firm Call 757-999-3068 and leave a message.
- 2005 Great Dane refer trailer 757-387-0918
- Paper shredder for sale like new 757-787-7969
- 8,000 BTU air conditioner $150 757-709-0368
- New 12’x16′ carpet w/pad $175, 24,000 window a/c unit $125, Foosball table $100 757-710-5238
- Set of tires/wheels 245-75/R17 8 lug 757-894-9885
- 4 Large trees already down you come and get 443-365-7168
- Honda 1300 VTX m/c $4,200, Honda 1800 VTX m/c $3,000 757-894-5713
- Pair of Zildjian hi-hat cymbals $25 757-854-8083
- LTB mower trailer ramp 6′ wide 757-442-2931 Lv. message
- Queen size box spring good condition $20 757-787-7158
