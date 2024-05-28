SWAP SHOP TUESDAY MAY 28, 2024

May 28, 2024
 |
1.FREE: Reinforced concrete well pipe. 7-1/2 feet long and 18 inches in diameter. Perfect for wells or conduit for drainage ditches where a driveway has to be built over the ditch. Call Jeff 767-787-8291 for pickup location in Bloxom.

2.For sale Go Go Elite Traveler three wheel scooter chair. Batteries are two years old Scooter is in excellent shape.  757-695-9301

3.ANOME MC6600P sewing machine. Like new, all original accessories. $850. 914-649-9025

4.Breville Juice Fountain Plus. $75. 757-442-3540.

5.Black Corning ware top kitchen stove , works great. $75.00, like new stepper exerciser machine  $35.00. 757-990-2600

6.Lost Keys Car and other keys lost at either Food Lion or Royal Farms Exmore. If found call  757-710-8606

7.1 James Madison and 1 Andrew Jackson silver dollars want to sell to coin collectors etc 3 nice thick books of Rock Island gun auction $50 an ole hen mallard decoy that came from the Assawoman area $100 757-666-8622

8.2 wheel bearings for a Chevy/GMC 4×4 pick up $100, bag system for a Husqvarna riding mower $50 757-694-5006

9.17 cu.ft. freezer $900 757-442-4984 aft. 4pm

10.2007 Ford F150 does not run $725 obo, 1994 GMC 2500 series pick up $2,700 302-519-1311

11.For sale 2015 RAM pick up 5.7 liter motor, 2 riding mowers 443-880-1331

12.2000 Chevy Silverado pick up $2,100 obo 757-678-2765

13.For sale camper shell 6’5″  757-387-2044

14.1999 Ford F-150 with a 14″ utility and Kubota mower all for $5,000, 1999 Sedona pick up $4,500 757-894-5713

15.LTB Ford 9N, 8N, Jubilee tractors for parts 757-709-8480

16.Hot Point washer $125 757-710-2231

17.2002 GMC pick up 4 door, 4×4 $12,000 obo 607-437-4782

18.2 animal cages $5, sports cards for sale , potty chair best offer 757-990-5262

19.4′ box scrape $00, 3 pt. hitch lift $100, 2 pt. hitch scoop $200 757-824-0046

20.Bissel wind tunnel bag less vacuum $20 firm 757-387-0503

 

