SWAP SHOP TUESDAY MAY 26, 2026

1.Nice Teal and Gray Queen Quilt Bedding Set with 2 Shams. Perfect for teen girl bedroom. Excellent condition. $20. Call 757-710-6784

2.5 CD Box Set of 100 Rockin’ Hits of the 60s (not opened) $25 obo, 2 boxes of 30 CD-R recordable compact discs for computer CD writers 700MB 80 Minutes and write upp to 48x mullti speed in slim jewel cases (unopened) $20 call 757-709-9507 for more info

3.LF a free hospital bed with a mattress. Must be clean and in good working condition. Also LF a free heavy duty wheelchair for a big person. Call 757-693-0720

4.For sale Poulan chainsaw, boy’s 20″ bike, Wheelbarrow a for $60 757-815-1597

5.Queen size mattress $100, 36″ T.V. $100 757-694-7145

6.2003 Pontiac Grand Am $1,700, 2002 Honda Rouge motorcycle $1,500, engine hoist $200 757-678-3520

7.275 gal. oil tank w/stand $250 610-348-7532

8.2013 Nissan Maxima $4,000 firm, 4,500 watt generator $250, Remington shotguns for sale 443-397-2432

9.250 gal. oil tank w/stand $50 757-710-6432

10.For sale 2010 Ford Fusion needs a transmission 757-710-2698

11.3000 Ford tractor w/mower, scrape and boom $4,000, 5 Drag Pac rims w/lug nuts and caps $300 for a Chevy S-10 757-854-8622