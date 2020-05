1. I have three large totes of salt & pepper shakers. These would be great for anyone who collects, they are from all over the world. I am asking $25.00 for all. If interested please call

757-894-7175

2. 710-3408 looking for a garden cart with bicycle wheels

3. Large Goldstar window AC unit, works fine, no longer needed, free (you pick up in Franktown). 442-3013

4. looking to buy a straight talk home device

i looking for 1 bedroom apt. to rent but must be handicapped ready and rent subsidize i use a wheelchair so apt. gets looked at before taking

please call me if can help me 757-660-5878

5. Looking for 3 bedroom home 894-9591

6. Looking for one bedroom apartment 709-0271

7. 3 WHEEL MOTORIZED SCOOTER WITH CHARGER 710=-4118

8. NICE CUB CADET RIDER.. PERFECT SHAPE… GOOD PRIC

E 787-7969 AUTOMATIC 42 INCH CUT..

9 4 TIRES 33-1250 BY 20 6 LUG $ 650… LF A DUAL PORTED SPEAKER BOX FOR A CHEVY PICKUP.. 709-1042

10. LF SOFAS.. PULL OUT KIND.. AND A BLACK OR WHITE SOFA AND A WEEL BARROW…757-331-0586

11. 2 BY 2S AND 2 BY 4S FREE 630-1995

12. DOG KENNEL.. LIKE NEW WILL DISCUSS PRICE..824-5389.

13. NICE MENS DRESS SUITS… 3 PC. NAME BRAND ASKING $70 A SUIT.. BOSE 901 HOUSE SPEAKERS WITH EQUALIZER ON TULIP PEDESTAL.. $750 BUNCH OF WEED EATERS INCLUDING STIHLS.. GAS AND ELECT.. 710-1490

14. 1990 LINCOLN MARK 7 90K MILES ANTIQUE PLATES $3900 FIRM 442-2203

15. LF FOR A BABBY PAINTING 442-3366..

16. 10000 BTU FRIGIDAIRE A/C 2 YRS OLD.. 787-2963

17. LF STORAGE TRAILER OR UTILITY BLDG.. REASONABLE PRICE 350-0652

18. 2010 NISSAN NISAN ULTIMA 894-6987

19. HARDLEY DAVIDSON NEW SADDLE BAGS 443-783-2020

20. LF TANGEN WATER… 824-5402

21. OLD MOBILE HOME $2500 OBO.. HAS TO BE MOVED AFTER 3 709-9255

22. 02 KAWASAKI 1000 CONCORD 18K MILES $3000 03 1100 YAMAHA V STAR…22K MILES.. $2000..894-5713

23. LADDER RACKS SDJUSTABLE $60.. 710-1489

25. 8 BY 10 ORIENTAL RUG GC $100 442-2203

26. LF SOMEONE TO WORK ON A SEW MACHINE 757-607-6454

