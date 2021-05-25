- 1864 Home Comfort wood cook stove $1200 obo, 4×8 walk in chicken coop with windows. $500, 2 craftsman lawn tractors for pulling carts around yard or garden. $300 7573505937
- Five piece wood dinette set, brown in color, cushion chairs, and glass in center of the table. In good condition. Asking $125 or best offer. I will send a picture of the item. Also two high back chairs multicolored, $15 each or $25 for both. We’re in the process of moving. 3023597854
- Tool box full of tools. 2 pieces total height 60”, width 26 1/2 “. Bottom has 7 drawers, top has 10 drawers plus top opens for storage. Drawers are full of tool $900 Located in Cape Charles 7576782958
- 2008 Hyundai tuscan SUV 155,000 miles $3800 4435235741
- Hospital bed $25.00, Full Adjustable platform bed like new $750.00 paid $1500. Oversize lift chair $750. Excellent condition For more information call 949.510.1606
- I need someone to till my garden please. 4437351633
- Goose decoys, 4 floaters, 9 field; full bodied styrofoam with multiple heads and 6 green mesh decoy bags. $100. 7176881893
- I have 5 prom dresses ranging in size from a 4, 5/6, 7 and 9/10. Prices range from $25 to $50.
I also have 2 chest of drawers with one tall and one wide for $110 for both or $65 if sold separately. Call me at 757-999-4427.
- Family moving to eastern shore, looking for a three bedroom two bathroom home for rent. Must be pet friendly. 2523088930
- 1999 Toyota Camry $2400 4435235741
- Electrolux canister vacuum cleaner in Exmore. Powerful and well maintained. Accessories included. $425 9495101606
- EarthWay Precision Garden Seeder, Model 1001B. For planting row crops in a garden. Cost new $128.11, asking $50.00. 7176881893
- Lf someone who does boat striping or vinyl graphics for 23 ft boat also looking for a decent 22ft boat trailer reasonably price 6097804960
- Electrolux carpet shampooer in very good condition. $125, Parabody leg extension/leg curl bench in very good condition. $75 Call for more info. 4104300476
- 30 foot camper No motor or transmission Could be used for scrap 7100595
- Over the moon animal rescue offering 5 male cats neutered for free 4423366
- Lf a nice outside radio speaker 6782244
- Jvc 4 wheeler runs well carburetor needs to be cleaned 200hp $300, Old red snapper lawn mower runs well with new tires belt and everything Carburetor needs to be cleaned $100, Double and single deer stands $100, 2 barrels full of gill nets used 50-100ft 7579901550
- Set of end tables and coffee table with matching entertainment center and matching lamp Excellent shape no flaws, $150, Can food giveaway as well 4109137413
- 4 baby ducks 3 female 1 male free 4438234338
- Treadmill Nordic track very good condition 7577104829
- Black and decker 20 volt pole power saw brand new $100 firm, Toddler car seat like new $75 will Trade for good air conditioner 6780979
- New cell phone galaxy 6 $125 Dresser $50 7577093474
- Colored tv $20, Eureka upright vacuum $20, Brand new house phone $20, Lf donation of microwave 7573312598
