1.12 Coolers of all sizes 4 Playmates, 3 smaller ones, 2medium and 3 Large for $125, Thule Bike rack for 4 bikes, hardly used $200, Schwinn Road Bike great condition need new tire tubes $110 302-545-4759

2.Looking for a nice pistol or shotgun also looking for a nice lower mileage car or pickup also looking for older hand carved decoys 757-387-7506

3.Male Nigerian dwarf wether is registered and up to date on shots and wormer 3yrs old and has blue eyes and friendly needs to go to another home with goats NOT FREE 757-710-3192

4.For Sale: Colonial style home, 2 Bed 2 Bath located in Hallwood on Lankford Hwy. If interested please call after 5pm. 757-710-0729

5.45″ color T.V. $100 757-442-5478

6.2005 Dodge 1500 p/u $6,000m obo 757-710-0083

7.For sale Calloric air fryer, gray cloth recliner, Cherry desk w/chair will discuss price 757-442-3306

8.Free concrete steps, full size p/u bed liner $200, toddler’s carrier seat for a bike $20 757-387-7992

9.2001 Chevy Tahoe 4×4 $1,250 757-894-1937

10. For sale like new shed 757-695-1811

11.2007 Honda VTX m/c $4,200, 1992 Cougar V-6 $2,600 757-894-5713

12.For sale mini-fridge will discuss price 757-350-1972

13.Leather golf bag $50, Prom dress size 4 $150 757-528-6566

14.Blue Nike tech outfit $80, Rotwiler and blue tick hound to re-home, wood stove for sale 757-710-5507

15. Set of 22″ rims w/tires $900, set of 20″ Chrome rims w/tires $550 757-894-7003