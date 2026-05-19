SWAP SHOP TUESDAY MAY 19, 2026

May 19, 2026
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SwapShop
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1.Looking for 2 or 4 tires size 235/55/17, call 757-894-7003 if no answer leave a message.

2.For Sale: Hisense 4.9 cu ft freezer in very good condition. No rust, works well about 5 years old. $100 757-387-7530

3.1975 Honda CB750 Sport $450 obo, 1977 CB750 Hondamatic $550 obo 757-738-8027

4.For sale Hardwood flooring refinishing tools, ladders 757-350-5795

5.2006 John Deere mulching mower does not run FREE 540-840-9205

6.4 Cooper Discovery LT 245/75R17 tires mounted on GM 8 lug wheels $450 obo 757-694-5006

7.6′ Bimini boat top like new with all parts $75 757-694-8768

 

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Local Weather

May 19, 2026, 8:00 pm
Clear sky
S
Clear sky
77°F
9 mph
Apparent: 78°F
Pressure: 1019 mb
Humidity: 65%
Winds: 9 mph S
Windgusts: 34 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 5:50 am
Sunset: 8:08 pm
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