  1. Rigid 10″ Radial Arm Saw – new in box, never opened, $225.00 firm, Bowflex Tread Climber, Model GO Coach, $50.00, Tool boxes stacked on Rollaway with work bench, $225.00 firm.  One tool box is a Snap On Tool box, 18x27x20 and other is a Craftsman Tool box, 18x27x20. 757-999-3068 and leave a message.
  2.  Wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van $1000.00 or best offer. 2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft.$300.00 or best offer, the other is 10ft $600.00 or best offer. (757)789-5287 ask for Sandy.
  3. Male yellow lab puppy AKC registered, full health clearances proven ability to compete AKC hunt tests and in field gun dog companions. Available for pick up Friday May 27. 443-235-3672 or email tomkat@shorethinglabs.com
  4. 2007 Volkswagon Passat Wagon needs work sold AS IS $1,600.00 CASH 757-414-0074 leave phone number on answering machine.
  5. LF fresh garden peas  757-710-4365
  6. 200 year old shed $600, truck body $500 obo, Remington multi hitch $100 757-709-4981
  7. New floor tile $250 757-787-7163 aft. 5
  8. Harley Davidson Fat Boy m/c $4,500  757-694-8768
  9. Found a Hurricane walking cane  757-442-4872
  10. 2 microwave ovens $30 ea., glass tables for sale 757-505-6878
  11. Small dresser $30  757-709-1522
  12. 2004 Dodge Dakota $7,000, Troy bilt weed eater $60, free Poulan riding mower 410-968-1256
  13. Group of Peking ducks $50, Royal Palm Tom Turkey $75  757-710-3192
  14. 200 amp Square D breaker box w/breakers $100, Various boat parts, LTB set of concrete steps 3′ tall 410-491-7337
  15. LF sleeper sofa or leather couch 757-894-0113
  16. Hi-def T.V 28″ $30 obo w/sound bar 757-710-6290
  17. Exercise bike, Beanie Babies for sale 757-824-5467
  18. McGregor sailboat w/trailer $800, Bayliner Cabin Cruiser w/trailer $8,000 757-414-0505
  19. Free trees already cut you pick up 443-365-7168
  20. LF place to rent 757-377-4162