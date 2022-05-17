- Rigid 10″ Radial Arm Saw – new in box, never opened, $225.00 firm, Bowflex Tread Climber, Model GO Coach, $50.00, Tool boxes stacked on Rollaway with work bench, $225.00 firm. One tool box is a Snap On Tool box, 18x27x20 and other is a Craftsman Tool box, 18x27x20. 757-999-3068 and leave a message.
- Wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van $1000.00 or best offer. 2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft.$300.00 or best offer, the other is 10ft $600.00 or best offer. (757)789-5287 ask for Sandy.
- Male yellow lab puppy AKC registered, full health clearances proven ability to compete AKC hunt tests and in field gun dog companions. Available for pick up Friday May 27. 443-235-3672 or email tomkat@shorethinglabs.com
- 2007 Volkswagon Passat Wagon needs work sold AS IS $1,600.00 CASH 757-414-0074 leave phone number on answering machine.
- LF fresh garden peas 757-710-4365
- 200 year old shed $600, truck body $500 obo, Remington multi hitch $100 757-709-4981
- New floor tile $250 757-787-7163 aft. 5
- Harley Davidson Fat Boy m/c $4,500 757-694-8768
- Found a Hurricane walking cane 757-442-4872
- 2 microwave ovens $30 ea., glass tables for sale 757-505-6878
- Small dresser $30 757-709-1522
- 2004 Dodge Dakota $7,000, Troy bilt weed eater $60, free Poulan riding mower 410-968-1256
- Group of Peking ducks $50, Royal Palm Tom Turkey $75 757-710-3192
- 200 amp Square D breaker box w/breakers $100, Various boat parts, LTB set of concrete steps 3′ tall 410-491-7337
- LF sleeper sofa or leather couch 757-894-0113
- Hi-def T.V 28″ $30 obo w/sound bar 757-710-6290
- Exercise bike, Beanie Babies for sale 757-824-5467
- McGregor sailboat w/trailer $800, Bayliner Cabin Cruiser w/trailer $8,000 757-414-0505
- Free trees already cut you pick up 443-365-7168
- LF place to rent 757-377-4162
