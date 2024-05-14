SWAP SHOP TUESDAY MAY 14, 2024

May 14, 2024
1.S 1943 Quality Hardware M1 Carbine, Rock-Ola barrel, Korean War stock and bayo lug, good shooter, no import marks. $1250. Also Israeli 9mm Hi-Power $630, Italian Police Beretta 1951 9mm $345. Cell 757 607 6326, Exmore area.
2.BEAR TREK 380 CROSSBOW YEAR OLD SHOT LIGHTLY ASKING $150.00 757-710-3423
3.Looking for a 5×8 utility trailer for a reasonable price! 757-387-2114
4.18,000 btu window air conditioner. Good condition. Works great. $75.00 757-710-2146
5.Kenmore fridge with swing door freezer on bottom, the freezer part does tend to ice up it might need a new seal other than that works great $200 obo 757-710-8405
6.Fresh eggs 30 eggs $10 Red sexlink laying hens. $10 757-894-9719
7.2011 Honda interstate for sale with 4,600 miles garage kept asking 6,900.00 obo can text pictures call 757- 710-2385.
8.Deep freezer $40, Nintendo switch $100 757-710-4261
9.For sale camper shell 6’6″, kerosene heater 757-387-4261
10.Property in Cheriton on the Rails to Trails for sale or trade. $39,000 selling price or trade for waterfront lot in Oyster or Red Bank 757-442-5009
11.LTB mobile needing work or not, furniture for sale 757-607-6797
12.36″ flat screen T.V. w/sound bar $300 757-694-7145
13.Golds exercise bike $75, LF a 1999-2000 drivers door handle for Ford Ranger and all internal parts 757-894-8118
14.Electric range $100 757-894-6375
15.LF someone to do plumbing work 757-710-2236
16.Metal lunch box collection no thermoses $50, vintage lady’s hat collection $30 for whole collection 757-665-5703