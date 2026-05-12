SWAP SHOP TUESDAY MAY 12, 2026

1.FS 2001 John Deere 345 riding mower, body and mower deck in great shape, power steering, water cooled, engine needs some work 540-840-9206

2.Looking for someone to work pulling weeds for $13/hour on a wooded lot near Pungoteague. call and leave message at 757-414-0074.

3.LF a free hospital bed with a mattress. Must be clean and in good working condition. Call 757-693-0720

4.Looking for good brand acoustic guitar. Will pay up to $125 depending on the guitar and condition 757 710 6779

5.2 buildings. Miscellaneous tools. Shovels rakes wrenches grinder. To many to mention 757-666-8622

6.Russgo towable scaffold 20′ walkway, 26′ working height $2,500 410-726-4589

7.Band saw on stand $75, new 6′ French doors w/frame $200 607-437-4782

8.LF a vehicle in good condition and easy to get in and out 757-505-6211

9.2005 Harley Davidson soft tail deuce $7,500 757-281-0004

10.2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse 4 cylinder 170k miles new tires new alternator new headlights it will need a timing belt $900 or best offer call 757-709-2972

11.LF a burn barrel in the Exmore area 757-710-1012

12.For sale 4 pc. breakfast set, 2 microwaves 757-894-3599

13.Fender acoustic guitar $150, 2022 6 hp. Mercury outboard motor 4 stroke $1,550, Pace 8’x20 enclosed car trailer $8,000 631-774-3739

14.FREE 4 sail boards with all hardware, 4 interior doors 757-710-0697

15.Ford 3000 tractor $3,800, set of Weld racing wheels $300, 1999 Honda Gold Wing motorcycle $900 757-854-8622