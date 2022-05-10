- Bow Flex GO Coach Tread Climber, $75.00 Complete Oxygen-Acetylene Cutting Torch set with Tall bottles and Lincoln AC/DC ARC Welder with helmets and carts, $350.00 firm. Call 860-301-3781 and leave a message.
- 5 Husky puppies $300 ea. 757-709-3684
- Wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van.$1000.00 or best offer. 2 wheelchair ramps one is 5ft.,the other is 10ft.$300.00 or best offer for the 5ft. ramp and $600.00 or best offer for the 10ft. ramp (757) 789-5287 ask for Sandy.
- 2 mowers 42″ John Deere, 42″ Craftsman $600 ea. 757-678-2566
- LF room to rent Parksley to Melfa, 350 cu.in. Chevy engine block 757-709-4685
- 2004 Ford Explorer 4×4 $3,800 410-430-7128
- Leather couch $125 757-710-2680
- 2002 Lincoln Towne car $2,300, 2000 Ford Mustang convertible $4,000, New drill in case w/battery 757-777-2506
- Drop leaf table free you pick up 757-824-0046
- 2004 Harley Davidson Fat Boy m/c $5,000 757-694-8768
- LF a 5′ bush hog w/3pt. hitch 757-442-7889
- LTB window weights any size or condition 757-678-5203
- 1963 Ford Galaxy 4dr. 757-709-8480
- LF suitcase weights for a tractor, ROPS (Roll over protection system for a tractor 757-678-6650
- LF set of used tires 235/75R15, for sale 1994 Plymouth Voyager 410-422-8973
- Commercial hotdog cooker $150 757-387-0491
