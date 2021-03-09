  1. L/f car or truck it can some need work reasonably priced 757 302 5082
  2. I have a walk behind brush cutter $1,000 firm 2 electric heaters $30 firm sweeper u pull behind grasscutter $50
  3. 7573877506
  4.  Art Deco Style Solid Wood Armoire & Dresser Set. The armoire has a cedar-lined closet on the left & 5 drawers on the right. The dresser has a round mirror and 5 drawers. Both items are in good condition and were my grandmother’s. Pictures available. Asking $300 for both items as they are a set. Price Negotiable. Item 2: Maple Dining Room Set. Table is 52 inches long x 34 1/8 inches deep. With extensions is 72 inches long. Comes with protective cover and 4 chairs are included. Used but good condition. Pictures available. Asking $175 for the set. Price Negotiable. Item 3: Antique Oak School Desk. This desk has a cast iron base and has 2 wood panels that raise that offer storage underneath. The chair also has a cast iron base. Asking $200 for this unique set. Pictures available. Price Negotiable. 7578198203
  5. 2 utility trailers.. 18ftx6ft 10inch an 6×12 2 zero turns 61 inch an 50 in deck… runs an cut good…. call for price an pictures 7573505873
  6. I am looking for old cement blocks. Please call 757-894-7175
  7. Duplex Exmore Virginia for sale 2 septic tanks 2 wells 1 acre. Large amount of land 2675915862
  8. Looking to buy a 20 to 24-foot walkaround boat with cuddy. With or without outboard motor or trailer. 442-3013.
  9. 1. Lift lounge chair – lifts occupant up and forward to assist getting out of chair. Extends back to sleeping position. Only one month old. Brown (water resistant) leather-like fabric. Bought for $800. Sacrifice for $600. 2. Air Fryer and accessories: Bought $100 – Willing to sell for $60 Bought a larger model instead. If interested in these items, please call me at 442-4381 – leave message. Thank you
  10. LOOKING FOR A HOUSE TO RENT NORTHAMPTON COUNTY 2-3 BEDROOMS
    CALL ANYTIME 757-710-8606 FOR SALE GALVANIZED 19FT BOAT TRAILER HAS SKIDS AND HAND CRANK. RECENT NEW AXEL/HUBS/TIRES $400 OBO, COLEMAN GENERATOR ELECTRIC START, NEEDS CARBERATOR HAVE NEW ONE IN THE BOX
  11. Duck Decoy Lamp / Black Walnut Base $75.00 Can provide photo. 3024304645
  12. 4426530, Full metal frame with a bed, Giving it away
  13. Single wife mobile home 3 bed 2 bath $55000 Text 8949446
  14. 2003 Cadillac v8 automatic 200k miles looks and runs perfect $3200 4437356078
  15. Desktop organizer new and boxed up, Gas heating stove unit for heating a residence $50, 2 glass top end tables $20, Wood trash bin $5 3029831249
  16. Brand new big daddy propane heater never used $75 firm with free fill up, Wheelchair $30, 2 boys bikes 25$, 6780979
  17. Small metal kitchen cabinet 20$, Fishing rods accessories and lures, Several end tables and other furniture, 4433654134 ask for Janice
  18. Junk Grass cutter Jon deer riding mower free, Lf high caliber pistol or shotgun, 3877506
  19. 2003 Chevy Silverado pick up truck with brand new transmission 177k miles, ac, ready to go. 4437835242
  20. Lf apartment or mobile home need ASAP!! 75735088
  21. Lf 3 bedroom home if anyone has one can contact 7573870783
  22. Oak season firewood pick up load $200 obo 7084287
  23. Ford Fusion se for sale $9000 obo 7578940869
  24. 20 in tires that will fit a Dodge Ram truck $300 7084287
Broadwater Academy Ad