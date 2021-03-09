- L/f car or truck it can some need work reasonably priced 757 302 5082
- I have a walk behind brush cutter $1,000 firm 2 electric heaters $30 firm sweeper u pull behind grasscutter $50
- 7573877506
- Art Deco Style Solid Wood Armoire & Dresser Set. The armoire has a cedar-lined closet on the left & 5 drawers on the right. The dresser has a round mirror and 5 drawers. Both items are in good condition and were my grandmother’s. Pictures available. Asking $300 for both items as they are a set. Price Negotiable. Item 2: Maple Dining Room Set. Table is 52 inches long x 34 1/8 inches deep. With extensions is 72 inches long. Comes with protective cover and 4 chairs are included. Used but good condition. Pictures available. Asking $175 for the set. Price Negotiable. Item 3: Antique Oak School Desk. This desk has a cast iron base and has 2 wood panels that raise that offer storage underneath. The chair also has a cast iron base. Asking $200 for this unique set. Pictures available. Price Negotiable. 7578198203
- 2 utility trailers.. 18ftx6ft 10inch an 6×12 2 zero turns 61 inch an 50 in deck… runs an cut good…. call for price an pictures 7573505873
- I am looking for old cement blocks. Please call 757-894-7175
- Duplex Exmore Virginia for sale 2 septic tanks 2 wells 1 acre. Large amount of land 2675915862
- Looking to buy a 20 to 24-foot walkaround boat with cuddy. With or without outboard motor or trailer. 442-3013.
- 1. Lift lounge chair – lifts occupant up and forward to assist getting out of chair. Extends back to sleeping position. Only one month old. Brown (water resistant) leather-like fabric. Bought for $800. Sacrifice for $600. 2. Air Fryer and accessories: Bought $100 – Willing to sell for $60 Bought a larger model instead. If interested in these items, please call me at 442-4381 – leave message. Thank you
- LOOKING FOR A HOUSE TO RENT NORTHAMPTON COUNTY 2-3 BEDROOMS
CALL ANYTIME 757-710-8606 FOR SALE GALVANIZED 19FT BOAT TRAILER HAS SKIDS AND HAND CRANK. RECENT NEW AXEL/HUBS/TIRES $400 OBO, COLEMAN GENERATOR ELECTRIC START, NEEDS CARBERATOR HAVE NEW ONE IN THE BOX
- Duck Decoy Lamp / Black Walnut Base $75.00 Can provide photo. 3024304645
- 4426530, Full metal frame with a bed, Giving it away
- Single wife mobile home 3 bed 2 bath $55000 Text 8949446
- 2003 Cadillac v8 automatic 200k miles looks and runs perfect $3200 4437356078
- Desktop organizer new and boxed up, Gas heating stove unit for heating a residence $50, 2 glass top end tables $20, Wood trash bin $5 3029831249
- Brand new big daddy propane heater never used $75 firm with free fill up, Wheelchair $30, 2 boys bikes 25$, 6780979
- Small metal kitchen cabinet 20$, Fishing rods accessories and lures, Several end tables and other furniture, 4433654134 ask for Janice
- Junk Grass cutter Jon deer riding mower free, Lf high caliber pistol or shotgun, 3877506
- 2003 Chevy Silverado pick up truck with brand new transmission 177k miles, ac, ready to go. 4437835242
- Lf apartment or mobile home need ASAP!! 75735088
- Lf 3 bedroom home if anyone has one can contact 7573870783
- Oak season firewood pick up load $200 obo 7084287
- Ford Fusion se for sale $9000 obo 7578940869
- 20 in tires that will fit a Dodge Ram truck $300 7084287
