  1. Male goat for rehoming, if you get no answer when you call leave a voicemail or text. Thanks. Not for food  757-710-3192
  2. 1995 F150 XLT Lariat 4×4- Solid with extended cab and 5.8L engine. Runs but needs engine rebuild or replaced, $2500 obo  757-709-9518
  3. Dodge pickup not running $500 obo, pickup tool box $60,  3 ton jack $80 call 387-0650
  4. Looking for mobile home trailer kitchen cabinet door fronts, reasonably priced. 757-894-2689
  5. Looking for help in doing some lite yard clean up sticks, leaves, pine cones that type of clean up.
    Would pay $10/hour to help me get yard cleaned up. Lunch provided 757-999-4670
  6. Looking to buy a clean 20-26 foot CAMPER TRAVEL TRAILER, NO BIGGER with everything in good working order AC, HEAT, HOT WATER, ETC. 757-710-4703
  7. LF 2 bedroom home or apartment ASAP  757-709-8987
  8. LF room to rent Parksley to Melfa  709-4685
  9. 2021 C-Force ATV 500cc  w/accessories $6,500, 16′ Caroline Skiff center console w/25 hp Mercury motor and trailer $6,000  607-437-4782
  10. 23′ Wellcraft boat, new motor, trailer $15,000  804-436-7350
  11. Glass insulators, old bottles, 50 decoys  387-7506
  12. LF someone to spray for termites  678-5360
  13. 22 hp Briggs & Stratton mower engine $100, Leaf blower $40  678-6089
  14. Landscape trailer 5’x8′  $400  aft. 5 pm 442-2203
  15. For sale: Four Kelly Explorer Plus tires size 215/65R16. In great condition, 90% tread life left. Asking $200 OBO. Call or text 757-710-5943.
  16. Looking for a rabbit hutch, Also have Chocolate Moscovy Ducks for sale 757-710-0658