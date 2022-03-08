- Male goat for rehoming, if you get no answer when you call leave a voicemail or text. Thanks. Not for food 757-710-3192
- 1995 F150 XLT Lariat 4×4- Solid with extended cab and 5.8L engine. Runs but needs engine rebuild or replaced, $2500 obo 757-709-9518
- Dodge pickup not running $500 obo, pickup tool box $60, 3 ton jack $80 call 387-0650
- Looking for mobile home trailer kitchen cabinet door fronts, reasonably priced. 757-894-2689
- Looking for help in doing some lite yard clean up sticks, leaves, pine cones that type of clean up.
Would pay $10/hour to help me get yard cleaned up. Lunch provided 757-999-4670
- Looking to buy a clean 20-26 foot CAMPER TRAVEL TRAILER, NO BIGGER with everything in good working order AC, HEAT, HOT WATER, ETC. 757-710-4703
- LF 2 bedroom home or apartment ASAP 757-709-8987
- LF room to rent Parksley to Melfa 709-4685
- 2021 C-Force ATV 500cc w/accessories $6,500, 16′ Caroline Skiff center console w/25 hp Mercury motor and trailer $6,000 607-437-4782
- 23′ Wellcraft boat, new motor, trailer $15,000 804-436-7350
- Glass insulators, old bottles, 50 decoys 387-7506
- LF someone to spray for termites 678-5360
- 22 hp Briggs & Stratton mower engine $100, Leaf blower $40 678-6089
- Landscape trailer 5’x8′ $400 aft. 5 pm 442-2203
- For sale: Four Kelly Explorer Plus tires size 215/65R16. In great condition, 90% tread life left. Asking $200 OBO. Call or text 757-710-5943.
- Looking for a rabbit hutch, Also have Chocolate Moscovy Ducks for sale 757-710-0658
