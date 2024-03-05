SWAP SHOP TUESDAY MARCH 5, 2024

1.Adult dirt bike 2023 kayo 150cc $1500 757-894-7226

2.Selling the remainder of my beekeeping supplies. creamed honey drill, honey gate valves, cappings bags, honey bottle labels and more Call for details 757-442-2465

3.1990’s Durabrand Radio/Cassette/Recorder. Excellent condition, good speakers, takes 4 C batteries.

Can text photos. $15.00 call 757-694-5660

4.still looking for a seed planter for garden and also looking for cabbage plants in bulk around 50 maybe some farmer plants them around here thanks 757-990-1120

5.Duck decoy table lamps.(2) Walnut base. $50.00 each. Can provide photo. “E” mail me at: [email protected]. / Used golf balls.$1.00 each or $50.00 for a bucket full. / Hand held clay bird throwers. (2) one left hand, one right hand. $30.00each. 302-430-4645

6.For sale landscape stone/bricks and tools 410-430-7552

7.2002 cougar $1,500 410-968-2045

8.Electric dryer $50 757-787-2975

9.Gas stove $100, oven does not work 757-709-1522

10.2001 Mazda b3000 p/u 4×4 $4,000 obo 443-735-6078

11.Electric wheel chair $200 757-710-1489

12.LF a cheap reliable car 757-350-5985

13.Bissel vacuum $100, Dyson vacuum $50 443-205-9750

14.Pick up tool box $50, 300 watt amp $100, 1986 Buick $300 757-678-2778

15.20′ Heavy duty equipment trailer 9 ton $3,000, LF Pontiac G6 GT for parts 757-710-5238

16.2011 VW van $4,500 call aft. 5:30 757-854-8646

17.Living room set $125 757-318-0899

18.LF a fill in private care giver call aft. 4 757-710-3300

19.Dual stacked commercial oven $4,000 obo 757-709-0715