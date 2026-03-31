SWAP SHOP TUESDAY MARCH 31, 2026

1.FS Boat Motor & Trailer 20ft Mako yr 1973 with Yamaha ProV 150hp all in good condition. Asking $4,500 obo can send pictures. Call 757-331-1911

2.1-Set of left hand golf clubs with bag and cart.1-wedge 1-putter,9-5-3 irons. 2woods. $100 757-710-4057

3.Champion generator 5500 watts $100 call 757-666-8197

4.FS Black and grey like new living room set $500. Tan bedroom dresser with mirror, chest of drawers, and nightstand, like new $500. Looking for a male puppy. Call 757 678 2566.

5.Looking for someone to do yard work, raking picking up sticks. 757-709-2459

6.LF a night care giver on Wednesday, Friday and every other weekend. Must turn patient every two hours and be able to do wound care. Call 757-710-3300 after 4 p.m.

7.Free hospital bed. Used only for a few month. Located in Captain’s Cove. Must have someone to disassembly and remove from the house. For more information call 757.710.8835

Must be moved as soon as possible.

8.Pearl Vision drum set w/gig bags, no snare drum $350 obo 757-710-8886

9.Schwin 26″, 21 speed bike $60, 25cc curved shaft weed eater $20 757-694-1332

10.LF a good reliable push mower 757-505-6783

11.LF someone to clean a house 757-665-7270

12.Hustler 60″, 25 hp. riding mower $3,800 757-442-7801

13.LF vintage video games consoles etc. 757-709-0509

14.LF someone to erect a woven wire horse fence 757-350-1867

15.LF an electric bike 757-694-7267

16.LF a transmission for a 2011 Chevy Tahoe 4×4 757-894-7109

17.LTB plastic milk crates, 2016 Kia Sportage needs motor $3,000 717-372-5038

18.LF a house or trailer for rent 757-791-1864

19.1999 Chevy Tahoe for sale needs work $1,500 757-709-4539