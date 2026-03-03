SWAP SHOP TUESDAY MARCH 3, 2026

March 3, 2026
 |
SwapShop
Swap Shop Logo

1.LF a free hospital bed. Need ASAP. Call 757-693-0720

2.Two female ducks for sale 757-694-6298

3.3 geese $20 per goose, 5 mallard ducks $8 per duck 757-894-9719 Located in new church

4.LF a place to live, LF scrap vehicles 410-845-3129

5.2 new sun brella cushions for steamer chairs. Blue and green stripe $45 each. Also looking for someone to swap out a radio in a CJ 7. 609-658-3784

6.For sale John Deere mower not running but has good parts 757-894-0823

7.LF a fork lift at a reasonable price 757-710-0810

8.For sale pine shats will deliver 816-400-3923

Atlantic Animal Hospital

9.For sale set of truck tires and rims 6 lug 265/75R16, 10 grill propane tanks, 30 crab floats 410-968-2045

 

 

Coldwell Banker Harbour Realty

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

March 3, 2026, 2:56 pm
Fog
WNW
Fog
39°F
7 mph
Apparent: 34°F
Pressure: 1028 mb
Humidity: 93%
Winds: 7 mph WNW
Windgusts: 22 mph
UV-Index: 0.38
Sunrise: 6:31 am
Sunset: 5:58 pm
© 2026 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts. Backup cache in use.
Click to show error
Error: Please reduce the amount of data you're asking for, then retry your request Type:

OUR ADVERTISERS

Coldwell Banker Harbour Realty
Beach Music Show WESR Programming

Member of the

esva chamber