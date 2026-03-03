SWAP SHOP TUESDAY MARCH 3, 2026

1.LF a free hospital bed. Need ASAP. Call 757-693-0720

2.Two female ducks for sale 757-694-6298

3.3 geese $20 per goose, 5 mallard ducks $8 per duck 757-894-9719 Located in new church

4.LF a place to live, LF scrap vehicles 410-845-3129

5.2 new sun brella cushions for steamer chairs. Blue and green stripe $45 each. Also looking for someone to swap out a radio in a CJ 7. 609-658-3784

6.For sale John Deere mower not running but has good parts 757-894-0823

7.LF a fork lift at a reasonable price 757-710-0810

8.For sale pine shats will deliver 816-400-3923

9.For sale set of truck tires and rims 6 lug 265/75R16, 10 grill propane tanks, 30 crab floats 410-968-2045